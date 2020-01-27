Covalon Announces Conference Call to Discuss Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#financialresults–Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the “Company” or “Covalon”) (TSXV: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, will release its Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End financial results concurrently on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 after markets close. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 9:00am EST. To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll-Free: 833.299.8117



Canada: 647.689.4535



Conference ID Code: 5092807

A recording of the call will be available by calling 855.859.2056 or 404.537.3406 and entering the conference ID code 5092807 from January 29th, 2020, at 12:00pm EST to February 12th, 2020, at 11:59pm EST. A recording of the call will also be available on www.covalon.com on the Investor page under Events Calendar.

Copies of Covalon’s financial statements and MD&A can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, as well as under the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website at www.covalon.com.

About Covalon



Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, and commercializes new healthcare technologies that help save lives around the world. Covalon’s patented technologies, products, and services address the advanced healthcare needs of medical device companies, healthcare providers, and individual consumers. Covalon’s technologies are used to prevent, detect, and manage medical conditions in specialty areas such as infection control, vascular access, surgical procedures, advanced wound care, and medical device coatings. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including completion of integration of the AquaGuard acquisition, the difficulty in predicting product approvals, acceptance of and demands for new products, the impact of the products and pricing strategies of competitors, delays in developing and launching new products, the regulatory environment, fluctuations in operating results and other risks, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many risks are inherent in the industry; others are more specific to the Company. Investors should consult the Company’s ongoing quarterly filings for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise.

