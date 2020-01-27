DB ETC plc UK Regulatory Announcement: Issuance of ETC Securities

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–

Dated: 27 January 2020

27 January 2020

DB ETC plc (the Issuer)

(incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)

Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781)

Re: Issuance of ETC Securities Announcement

The Issuer has agreed to issue ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below.

Series Tranche Number of Securities to be issued Trade Date Settlement Date ISIN: Series 04 – Xtrackers Physical Silver EUR Hedged ETC 114 26,000 23 January 2020 27 January 2020 DE000A1EK0J7 Series 09 – Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR) 318 10,000 23 January 2020 27 January 2020 DE000A1E0HR8 Series 12 – Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC (EUR) 29 810 23 January 2020 27 January 2020 DE000A1KJHG8 Series 13 – Xtrackers Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC 66 1,325,000 23 January 2020 27 January 2020 GB00B68FL050

Following the issue of the ETC Securities described above, the total number DB ETC plc ETC Securities in issue in relation to these Series will be:

Series 04 – Xtrackers Physical Silver EUR Hedged ETC 1,308,250 Series 09 – Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR) 22,541,107 Series 12 – Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC (EUR) 57,336 Series 13 – Xtrackers Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC 27,747,551

Issuer Name LEI DB ETC plc 549300SNVSPBXF55RX28

TMG.ETC@db.com

DB ETC plc

Deutsche Bank AG