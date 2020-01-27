DB ETC plc UK Regulatory Announcement: Issuance of ETC Securities

DB ETC PLC

Dated: 27 January 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release 27 January 2020

DB ETC plc (the Issuer)

(incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)

Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781)

Re: Issuance of ETC Securities Announcement

The Issuer has agreed to issue ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below.

Series

Tranche

Number of Securities to be issued

Trade Date

Settlement Date

ISIN:

Series 04 – Xtrackers Physical Silver EUR Hedged ETC

114

26,000

23 January 2020

27 January 2020

DE000A1EK0J7

Series 09 – Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR)

318

10,000

23 January 2020

27 January 2020

DE000A1E0HR8

Series 12 – Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC (EUR)

29

810

23 January 2020

27 January 2020

DE000A1KJHG8

Series 13 – Xtrackers Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC

66

1,325,000

23 January 2020

27 January 2020

GB00B68FL050

Following the issue of the ETC Securities described above, the total number DB ETC plc ETC Securities in issue in relation to these Series will be:

Series 04 – Xtrackers Physical Silver EUR Hedged ETC

1,308,250

Series 09 – Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR)

22,541,107

Series 12 – Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC (EUR)

57,336

Series 13 – Xtrackers Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC

27,747,551

Issuer Name

LEI

DB ETC plc

549300SNVSPBXF55RX28

Enquiries to:

TMG.ETC@db.com

DB ETC plc

