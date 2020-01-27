EOS imaging: Information Relating to the Total Number of Share Capital and Voting Rights

Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code



Article L233-16 of the AMF general regulations

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 – EOSI – Eligible PEA – PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announces the information relating to the number of voting rights and shares as at 31 December 2019.

Date Total number of shares including in the share capital Total number of voting rights Theoretical voting right (1) Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting (2) December, 31 2019 26 569 946 26 569 946 26 513 008

(1) The number of theoretical voting rights is used as the basis for calculating the threshold disclosures.



In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF’s General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.

(2) The number of voting rights exercisable in General Meetings is calculated by excluding shares without voting rights. It is provided for the information of the public, in accordance with the AMF recommendation of 17 July 2007.

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 350 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris



ISIN: FR0011191766 – Ticker: EOSI

