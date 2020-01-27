JEDEC Honors Dr. Howard Yang of Montage Technology With New Award

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry, today announced that Dr. Howard Yang, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Montage Technology, is an inaugural recipient of the JEDEC Distinguished Executive Leadership Award.

The JEDEC Distinguished Executive Leadership Award honors the most distinguished senior executives in the electronics industry who have promoted and supported the advancement of JEDEC standards. Recipients of this award are making the industry better through their long-term support for JEDEC participation at both the strategic and managerial levels of open standards development.

Dr. Yang and Montage are active contributors to JEDEC memory standards. Under his leadership, Montage’s R&D team pioneered the low power technology for memory buffers, which is the foundation for Montage products. Dr. Yang is also an inventor of the original 1 + 9 module architecture that has enabled high density JEDEC standard DDR4 modules and is the foundation for the upcoming JEDEC standard DDR5 memory modules.

“JEDEC is grateful to Dr. Yang for his ongoing dedication and commitment to the development of open standards within JEDEC,” said Mian Quddus, JEDEC Chairman. He added, “Dr. Yang is a true pacesetter and leader in this industry, and JEDEC standards benefit from his significant expertise.”

