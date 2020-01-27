Presenting with Impact Masterclass (Central London, United Kingdom – July 9, 2020) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Presenting with Impact” training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Structure your presentations and learn how to manage your mindset.

This Masterclass challenges delegates to look at the presentation of words, ideas, and the self with a fresh perspective by introducing them to innovative techniques and reflecting on purpose.

Delegates will practice techniques learnt on the day.

Key Topics Covered:

  • 08:45 Registrations and coffee
  • 09:00 Introductions
  • 09:15 Part 1, Structure and audience analysis
  • 10:45 Coffee Break
  • 11:00 Part 2, Words, body language and rhetorical techniques
  • 12:30 Lunch break
  • 13:15 Part 3, Managing questions and dealing with difficult behaviour
  • 14:45 Coffee Break
  • 15:00 Part 4, Visual aids
  • 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
  • 16:45 Finish

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opdacp

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

