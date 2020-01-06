Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. Commences Trading on CSE

VANCOUVER, B.C. / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. (formerly Arrowstar Resources Ltd. (“Adastra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) has approved the listing of its shares on the CSE. Effective January 6, 2020 the shares will commence trading under the symbol XTRX.

About Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Adastra (through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Adastra Labs Inc. and Chemia Analytics Inc.) is in the application process to become a Standard Processor and has received an Analytical Testing Licence from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations , with licences to produce cannabis extracts and provide third party analytical testing services. These licences will further enable Adastra and its subsidiaries to produce, package, sell (wholesale), and export medically focused and recreational cannabis extract and concentrate products in Canada to other licensed entities and internationally in jurisdictions where medical cannabis extraction products are legal.

The Company’s operations include a facility in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has developed its 13,035 square feet facility to be fully devoted to standard processing and laboratory testing, from which it expects to produce significant amounts of cannabis oil and/or hemp oil and related concentrate products for the Canadian wholesale medical and recreational markets.

The Company intends to offer a suite of unique products under several existing consumer-focused brands, including tinctures, medicinal oils, concentrates, gel capsules and vaporizer pens. Through acquisition of existing cannabis extraction brands and careful development of its new brands, Adastra is working to position itself to become a leader in branded, commercialized products in both the medical and adult-use markets across North America and internationally.

