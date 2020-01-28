AgreeYa Solutions Celebrates 2019 Success; Announces New Vice President of Staffing

Global Software Leader Highlights Major 2019 Achievements and Adds New VP of Staffing to Support Continued Growth in 2020

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, celebrates a successful 2019 marked by outstanding honors and accomplishments, it also welcomes Brian Pugh as its new vice president of IT staffing.

With a 20-year background in IT staffing, business strategy and development, sales and marketing, Pugh will lead the development of AgreeYa’s retail and relationship IT staffing division, which focuses primarily on providing the right talent, at the right time to enable customers to meet their evolving staffing needs. Services include temporary staffing, contract-to-hire and managed staffing, which are in high demand due to the low unemployment and supply-constrained markets.

Prior to joining AgreeYa, Pugh built a reputation for driving productivity, rapid growth and profit for IT companies like Kelly IT, Red Oak Technology and Volt. He’s earned multiple awards, including ‘Product of the Year’ for Kelly Services in 2016 and 2017, and was recognized as Kelly Culture Leader in 2018. As AgreeYa’s new VP of staffing, Pugh will focus on building out a winning team across six to seven major hubs throughout the United States—with a key focus on the western United States. He is looking to hire new team members to support AgreeYa’s high-touch service offering effective immediately and is eager to leverage AgreeYa’s global delivery capabilities to support a growing portfolio of business.

“As AgreeYa closes out another decade of delivering a competitive advantage for its customers through innovative software, services and solutions, we are thrilled to add Brian’s leadership to our management team,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. “He brings a wealth of experience in IT staffing and understands what it takes to successfully fulfill the unique staffing needs of the diverse clients we serve.”

Other highlights of this past year include AgreeYa’s solidification of four partnerships with Microsoft—including Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider, Microsoft Power Platform Partner, Microsoft FastTrack Partner and Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Partner titles, all of which empower Agreeya to create digital solutions tailored to its clients’ needs. The company was also named one of the ‘Top Five’ Sacramento Area Software Developers and Sacramento Area Information Technology Consulting companies by the Sacramento Business Journal.

Additionally, AgreeYa was named the 2019 Bronze Winner for the Stevie Awards’ “Company of the Year – Large Business & Professional Services” for the fifth year in a row. Managing partner, Ajay Kaul, won SIMSR’s 2019 Superstar Award for ‘Excellence in Entrepreneurship’, and was also recognized by Sacramento Magazine as one of the city’s most powerful business leaders.

Further, AgreeYa has expanded its footprint in Dallas and Chicago, setting up new offices to provide hyper-local support to its clients. In the long-term, the company aims to continue expansion into major cities across the U.S., to better help both public and private sector enterprises transform their businesses and meet their technology goals.

ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS: AgreeYa Solutions is a global systems integrator delivering a competitive advantage for its customers through software, solutions and services. Established in 1999, AgreeYa is headquartered in Folsom, Calif., with an international footprint and a team of more than 1,700 professionals. AgreeYa works with 500+ organizations ranging from Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries such as telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, pharma/life sciences, utilities, technology, public sector and others. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition in the industry for its technology leadership, quality processes and customer success, including: designation as a Microsoft Gold partner and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), CMMI certification, ISO 9001:2015 compliance, Stevie Awards’ 2019 Company of the Year Bronze Winner and Top 5 for 2019 Sacramento Area Software Developers and 2019 Sacramento Area Information Technology Consulting Companies by Sacramento Business Journal. AgreeYa Solutions engages with its customers as a trusted partner to live its motto of “building its future on your success.” Its software portfolio includes QuickApps (an award-winning suite of SharePoint web apps and pre-built templates), Site Administrator (which allows users to gain insight for improved compliance and governance of their SharePoint environments), Recovery Manager (a solution for rapid and scalable SharePoint content restoration), BeatBlip (which simplifies software test automation) and COGENT (a comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms.) As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides intranet/portal, content management, and collaboration, mobile, cloud and infrastructure solutions, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing and staffing services—including IT, non-IT and risk/compliance/anti-money laundering (AML) solutions. Discover more at www.agreeya.com or connect with AgreeYa on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

