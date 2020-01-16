Charlotte Document Management Provider Announces a Significant Investment in New Information Management Software

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Record Storage Systems, a leader in document storage and information management services, recently announced a significant investment in new information management software. The new software will offer notable enhancements to the company’s already established records inventory management, operations and transportation, and customer service processes. This Charlotte, North Carolina document management provider has a history of innovative updates and enhancements that enable them to remain a leader in the industry. The significant software investment affirms their commitment to remaining on the forefront of the information management landscape, while offering improvements in efficiency and automation that translate into more convenience and cost savings for the end user.

Claude Mitchell, Vice President, had this to say about purchasing the new information management software, “Without a doubt, the document management business is constantly changing when it comes to completing data-related tasks. At Record Storage Systems we feel this new software purchase shows our commitment to investments in new data management technology and operational improvements.” He added that the software will also help customers better adhere to government regulatory requirements through customized record retention and inventory control, and increased data security through improved client web access methods.

The newly purchased software will offer more transparency for customers throughout the document management workflow process – from new client onboarding and record retention planning, to file retrieval, record delivery, and finally document destruction. Record Storage Systems drivers will enjoy optimized route planning for record delivery and new box pickup, streamlined box scanning, electronic signature capture, and chain of custody tracking for files and boxes. Mitchell said the new software is making document management smarter and simpler for customers by giving them the ability to manage hard copy and digital records inventory, data protection, destruction dates, digital records requests, and more.

The software will be available for use in the first quarter of 2020, giving customers the opportunity to take advantage of the new features for the upcoming year and beyond. For more updates regarding the software launch, current customers and other interested parties can visit the company’s main website at https://recordstorage.com.

Record Storage Systems started its document services business in Charlotte, N.C in 1984. They are a privately held, full-service document management provider that specializes in lifecycle information management services. The company offers businesses a wide variety of data and document management solutions, including document storage, scanning, electronic management, and document shredding. A partnership with Record Storage Systems offers customers unparalleled industry experience, innovative solutions, and superior customer service.



