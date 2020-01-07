Chicago Luxury Realtor Laura Topp’s Technology Gets Top Dollar for Sellers

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Illinois Realtor Laura Topp, of the TOPP Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, leads the way in the future of real estate sales by incorporating new technology to sell homes.

Topp, founder of TOPP Chicago Real Estate, a team that has over 30 years of experience, accomplishes this by using the Matterport Camera – a new breed of digital camera.

“Instead of taking still photos, the Matterport Camera allows us to create a three-dimensional interactive rendering of a location,” said Topp. “These renderings are realistic and completely to scale, allowing the viewer to be immersed in the virtual tour.”

In addition to creating a perfect to scale version of your space, the Matterport Camera also allows prospective buyers to do a virtual walk through of the property without having to be physically present. This allows more people to view the space without having to travel to it.

“This feature is a huge benefit to our sellers since it gives buyers a true sense of what the property is before even stepping into it,” added Topp. “This is especially useful for people looking to move into your real estate market from other locations – they can be sure about a property without relying on still images to make a purchasing decision.”

Another technology that Topp uses is Virtual Staging. After they take scans for the Matterport tour Topp’s team evaluates the space, furniture and even wall coloring to see if virtual staging is a need. “Home staging is an important part of the sales process because it shows the buyer the potential of a property before they make an offer. Virtual staging the property at its fullest potential allows the clients to visualize themselves in the best version of the property.”

This technology is an important part of the new landscape of real estate sales. Over 90% of buyers start their home search online, and almost 100% of people said that photos were the most important part of the real estate listing. Utilizing a 3D rendering of a listing helps capture the interest of the online shopper and allow them to really get to know the property. Using the Matterport also helps connect listings to ideal buyers.

“This rendering is so detailed it allows your buyers to see the whole property, inside and outside spaces, amenities, and all the staging options, helping them fall in love with your properties,” concluded Topp.

About Laura Topp, TOPP Chicago Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Chicago

Laura Topp is a broker associate at Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Chicago and is licensed in Illinois and Indiana. She works with both buyers and sellers in the Chicagoland area. Topp specializes in all facets of residential real estate from single family homes, condos and new construction to luxury homes, foreclosures, multi-units, investment properties and 1031 exchanges. For more information, please call (773) 419-0076, or visit https://www.toppchicagorealestate.com/. To read more about Laura Topp in the news, please visit https://thenala.com/media-room/media-room-detail/laura-topp-topp-chicago-real-estate-berkshire-hathaway-koenigrubloff.

