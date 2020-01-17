Circle Fund Poised to Capitalize on Renewed Market Strength in 2020 and Beyond

HONG KONG, Jan 17, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Asia’s first fully compliant crypto hedge fund, Circle Fund, is poised to capitalize on renewed strength in the global cryptocurrency markets. Circle employs a unique hybrid approach, day-trading the public crypto markets based on a multi-factor strategy and investing into earlier-stage projects based on a venture strategy. With an international team of experienced industry professionals, the firm provides investors a one-stop shop for exposure to the entire market class.

2020 is only a few weeks old, yet the clear change in market sentiment manifests as similar to the first quarter of 2017. During that time, many crypto funds took advantage of what became the largest public bull market since the dotcom boom. Over these last three years, institutional interest has grown rapidly, forcing financial industry giants, such as Fidelity Asset Management and the Intercontinental Exchange, to enter the space.

As the mainstream gradually embraces crypto-based applications, intelligent institutional investors are anticipating a new surge of speculators in the market. With more than five years of experience in both the primary and secondary markets, Circle continues to significantly outperform its peers. The team has roots in Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York, and San Francisco, combining its international deal flow with an in-depth understanding of cryptography and distributed systems in making investment decisions.

The approach undertaken by Circle Fund differs from prominent American hybrid funds, which are known for thesis-driven approaches to the public crypto markets. Instead, Circle Fund implements a multifactor strategy. Factor investing, if executed correctly, has the potential to significantly outperform thesis-driven strategies in public markets, as shown both in crypto and other public markets.

About Circle Fund

Circle Fund is a crypto-asset hedge fund with more than five years of professional experience over both the primary and secondary markets in the blockchain industry. The team strives to cultivate the crypto-asset ecosystem by supporting bold entrepreneurs and innovative ideas that will further disrupt humans’ exchange of value and trust.

