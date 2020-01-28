Clients Applaud BPM’s Accounting Technology Solutions Services

Firm Receives Coveted Sage Intacct Partner of the Quarter Award in Q1

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, has been recognized as Sage Intacct’s Partner of the Quarter by the accounting software company. The Firm won the award in Q1 2020 after helping clients in the family office and nonprofit spaces transition their accounting systems to Sage Intacct’s cloud computing platform and received positive feedback through the process.

“We’re helping family offices move their technology into the 21st century, and doing it successfully with Sage Intacct,” said Britiany Tompkins, BPM Director and Sage Intacct Practice Leader. “We’ve doubled our staff to better support clients in this service space and others, and we plan to keep growing in 2020.”

BPM has partnered with Sage Intacct for three years to provide clients in a wide variety of industries a customizable cloud-based accounting technology platform to modern business and accounting processes.

“It is exciting to watch the growth of (BPM’s) Sage Intacct practice, particularly in the not-for-profit and family office segments,” said Taylor Macdonald, Sage Intacct’s Senior Vice President Channel Sales. “We appreciate all of (BPM’s) effort and hard work this past quarter and look forward to even greater success in the future.”

BPM’s all-woman Sage Intacct team, and the diverse and inclusive Firm as a whole, is proud to provide more women with accounting jobs in the Technology Solutions space and is excited to help more clients grow their businesses in smart, innovative ways in 2020 and beyond.

Learn more about BPM’s Sage Intacct Practice by visiting https://www.bpmcpa.com/Technology-Solutions.

