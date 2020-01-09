Close to 108,000 buyers visit first four HKTDC fairs of 2020

HONG KONG, Jan 9, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – The HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair and the HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair, both organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and the Hong Kong International Stationery Fair, organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, drew to a successful close today. Together with the HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show, which concluded yesterday, the first four fairs of 2020 attracted close to 108,000 buyers from 130 countries and regions, helping the industry to identify new sources of customers.

The HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), together with the Hong Kong International Stationery Fair, jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd concluded successfully. The four fairs attracted close to 108,000 global buyers. More than 280 renowned brands were featured at the Brand Name Gallery at the Toys & Games Fair and Baby Products Fair, including 4M, B. Duck, Eastcolight, Hape, Intex, Kintoy, Rastar, Welly, BabyAuto, Tutti Bambini, Plasmon and more. Smart-Tech Toys and Kidult World were highlighted product zones at the Toys & Games Fair, attracting the attention of many buyers.

More than 41,400 buyers attended the Toys & Games Fair, while close to 28,200 and over 17,800 buyers visited the Baby Products Fair and Stationery Fair respectively. In addition, over 20,000 visitors attended the Licensing Show.

Benjamin Chau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “In response to the recent social unrest in Hong Kong and external economic factors, the HKTDC has allocated more resources to invite quality buyers from around the world to source products in the city. More than 200 buying missions were organised to visit the Toys & Games Fair, Baby Products Fair and Stationery Fair. The number of buyers from individual markets – including Israel, Russia, Turkey, Spain and Argentina – increased, helping the industry to explore new opportunities.” Mr Chau added that the sourcing activity at the fairs was buoyant, with smart products remaining popular among buyers. Toys and models targeted at the young-at-heart also attracted a lot of attention and brought new impetus to the market.

Smart products, models and figurines put Kidult World in limelight

This year’s fairs featured an assortment of new products from about 2,950 exhibitors. At the Toys & Games Fair, new exhibitor Hanwang Technology from Mainland China showcased its Bionic Flapping Wing RC Flying Bird – GoGoBird Series, integrating intelligent sensing technology and artificial intelligence, in the Smart-Tech Toys zone. Yingjian Liu, the company’s Chairman of the Board, said they met new distributors from Germany, Korea and the United States in the first four hours of the show, with each distributor confirming to buy several thousand pieces on the spot.

Kidult World also received positive responses from buyers. Leo Wong, Director of Bigboystoys Company from Hong Kong, said the company specialises in the design and production of licensed collectibles for characters such as Street Fighter, the King of Fighters and Ninja Turtles. “This is our third year participating in the Toys & Games Fair, which provides an important channel for us to find new distributors and wholesalers and to secure new orders,” Mr Wong said. “We have met with new buyers from Europe and the Middle East who are very interested in the King of Fighters figures. We will conclude orders with three or four serious buyers from Europe soon.”

Vibrant business and sourcing activity at fairs

Radek Ostrcil, owner of Czech Republic buyer Pyro & Art s.r.o., who was visiting the Toys & Games Fair for the first time, said the event offered a great choice of products. He found two potential suppliers for fireworks in the first two days of the fair. “Each year, I buy around US$500,000 worth of fireworks. With the help of the HKTDC business-matching team, I will meet with more exhibitors and buy one container of fireworks.”

A new buyer at the Baby Products Fair, Kid’s Brasil is the biggest e-tailer of baby products in Brazil. Whelvis Cortes Naves, CEO and Co-founder of the company, said: “This is my first visit to the Hong Kong Baby Products Fair. I have found five new suppliers from Mainland China and will buy quality feeding and nursery items worth US$200,000 from each of them. This has been a smooth and fruitful sourcing trip.”

Scott Wen, Manager of Mirage International Industries Inc from the US, said his company had participated at the Stationery Fair for 20 years because the visitors are all serious industry players. “The fair is an important promotional channel for us because we found all our biggest customers here over the years, making up around 40% of our annual revenue. This year, we are promoting eco-friendly products to meet demand from green consumers, attracting a lot of buyer enquiries from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Russia. We are happy with the results.”

For more comments from exhibitors and buyers: click here. https://bit.ly/301MJM7

Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair

Edition: 46th

No. of Exhibitors: Over 2,100 exhibitors from 40 countries and regions

Website: https://hktoyfair.hktdc.com

Highlight Products: https://bit.ly/39iKU1y

Hong Kong Baby Products Fair

Edition: 11th

No. of Exhibitors: Over 610 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions

Website: https://hkbabyfair.hktdc.com

Highlight Products: https://bit.ly/2sfgQmU

Hong Kong International Stationery Fair

Edition: 20th

No. of Exhibitors: Around 220 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions

Website: http://hkstationeryfair.com

Highlight Products: http://bit.ly/2u31xOC

Websites

– HKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

– HKTDC trade fair supporting services: https://bit.ly/2Q32UWa

– Please download more photos from here. https://bit.ly/2T35VaR

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Sunny Ng, Tel: +852 2584 4357, Email: sunny.sl.ng@hktdc.org Janet Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4369, Email: janet.ch.chan@hktdc.org

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com