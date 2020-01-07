Commerce Resources Corp. to Present at the 2020 CMP Conference on Flotation Scale-up in REE Mineral Processing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0) (the “Company” or “Commerce”) is pleased to announce that, through its collaboration with its colleagues from Université Laval (“Laval”), will be presenting a paper and oral presentation at the upcoming 52nd Annual Canadian Mineral Processors Operators (“CMP”) conference to be held in Ottawa, ON, January 21st to 23rd, 2020.

With respect to mineral processing flowsheets for rare earth element (“REE”) projects, the challenges of scale-up from bench level testing is rarely discussed in meaningful detail. However, an understanding of the potential challenges is essential to effective scale-up for maintaining performance and reagent consumption rates, while estimating capital and operating expenditures accurately. Such challenges are not uncommon in the REE space; however, these may be more difficult for deposits with complicated or poorly understood rare earth mineralogy, thus highlighting the need for academic/industry discussion and collaboration. Correspondingly, the Ashram Deposit, with its simple rare earth and gangue mineralogy, and resultant well-understood processing techniques, potentially presents a base case scenario for some issues, and therefore, the test data generated by Laval has been used to formulate cautionary guidance for scale-up and large-scale concentrate production, potentially applicable to all rare earth projects regardless of mineralogy.

The paper is titled Challenges of Scale-Up in Grinding and Flotation of Rare Earth Minerals” and will be published for global distribution in a CMP Proceedings volume following the conference. The oral presentation will take place at 1:50 PM on January 23rd during the Flowsheet & Process Control session. The paper and oral presentation outline a 2018-2019 case study documenting the grinding and flotation testwork completed by Laval, at the lab/bench (1 kg) and larger (10-30 kg) scale, on material from the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit.

The lead author on the paper is Jean-François Boulanger, an Assistant Professor at the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) in Rouyn-Noranda, and former PhD student with Université Laval. Mr. Boulanger was the lead Project Manager on the Ashram metallurgical test program completed at Laval in 2018-2019 (see news release dated August 1, 2019). Mr. Claude Bazin, Professor and Project Supervisor at Laval, and Mr. Darren L. Smith, Ashram Project Manager, are second and third authors, respectively.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company with a particular focus on deposits of rare metals and rare earth elements. The Company is focused on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit in Quebec and the Upper Fir Tantalum-Niobium Deposit in British Columbia.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.commerceresources.com or email info@commerceresources.com.

