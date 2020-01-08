Curadite Invited to Join Microsoft AI & IoT Lab

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HealthOutcomes—Curadite, Inc., an award-winning, platform-based medication management innovator, announced today that it has been selected to participate in the Microsoft AI & IoT Insider’s Lab at Microsoft’s global headquarters in Redmond, WA. The Lab was created to support digital transformation and is staffed with resident engineers who work with technology innovators like Curadite to develop and transform how people, devices and data interact.

“In addition to offering both technology and engineering expertise in machine learning, AI and cloud architecture, we are really looking forward to the on-site development opportunities in their state-of-the-art facilities,” said John Ruble, CTO at Curadite. “We feel honored to participate, recognizing that Microsoft hand picks the companies they work with. Our selection really reflects the convergence of Microsoft’s growing commitment to the healthcare industry with Curadite’s goal of improving medication management across the healthcare continuum.”

Engineers at the Lab bring invaluable insight and support to the product development process—from debugging drivers and ideating hardware design to working on supporting applications and demonstrating how to connect devices at scale. The Lab even helps manufacture small-scale hardware runs for devices designed and built by participating organizations.

The Lab also provides a chance to network with a community of developers and solution providers in the health and wellness industry. “Given Microsoft’s expanding interest in the healthcare industry—with companies like Walgreens Boots Alliance and Novartis—and Curadite’s dedication to providing technology solutions that support improved healthcare outcomes, we are extremely excited to participate in the Microsoft AI & IoT Lab,” said Curadite CEO and Founder Dennis McNannay.

About Curadite

Curadite empowers patients, clinicians, caregivers and family members to work together to improve medication management with the support of our intelligently linked, proactive medication management platform (MMP). With Curadite’s MMP, healthcare providers and loved ones have tangible evidence that medication is being taken as prescribed. With the addition of data analytics, visualization and alerts, our cloud-based dashboard and reporting system also supports healthcare providers, pharmacists and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

