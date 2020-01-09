D.A. Davidson & Co. Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Work World

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DADavidson–D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Work World, a leading work wear retailer on the West Coast, in its sale to Gart Capital Partners, a private equity investment partnership located in Denver.

Founded in 1990, Work World is a California-based specialty retailer focused on providing customers a one-stop shopping experience with the right gear, in the right size, at the right time. The company is dedicated to the complete outfitting of the working person with the best safety footwear and work apparel brands in America, including Carhartt, Timberland Pro, Dickies, Keen Utility, Wolverine, Caterpillar, Ben Davis, Wrangler, Levi’s, 5.11, Ariat and others.

“We were pleased to work with Work World on this transaction,” said Brien Rowe, managing director at D.A. Davidson. ”The company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the large, growing and under-penetrated work wear specialty retail market.”

“Management could not have picked a better partner – Gart Capital Partners have enjoyed great success in retail and development for almost 100 years,” added Mike Smith, managing director at D.A. Davidson. “We are pleased for both organizations and look forward to the next phase of growth for Work World.”

“The D.A. Davidson Consumer Investment Banking Team’s industry knowledge, transaction expertise, and commitment to our success has resulted in us finding the right partner that will help take Work World to the next level,” said Dan Meyer, co-owner and general manager of Work World. “From the outset, the D.A. Davidson team was dedicated to delivering the highest level of service necessary to successfully close this transaction.”

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,350 employees and offices in 25 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

