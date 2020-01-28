Daniel F. Ramos Appointed to the Board of First Northern Community Bancorp & First Northern Bank

DIXON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Louise A. Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Northern Bank and First Northern Community Bancorp has announced the appointment of Daniel F. Ramos to both the Bank and Bancorp’s Boards of Directors effective January 23, 2020. He will also serve on First Northern Bank’s Audit and Loan Committees. Mr. Ramos fills the seat left vacant from Lori Aldrete’s retirement in April 2018 at First Northern’s mandatory director retirement age. Lori Aldrete served on the Company’s Board for over 23 years.





Mr. Ramos has been involved in the commercial real estate industry in the Sacramento region for over 38 years. As Vice President of Ramco Enterprises/Ramco Properties LP., a Yolo County based real estate development company, he has been involved in all aspects of real estate development services including project management, financing, leasing, income property sales, joint venture structuring and negotiations, property management, and commercial construction. As President of Ram Properties, Inc., he has also been involved in real estate sales connected with that company.

Mr. Ramos holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Real Estate Finance from the University of Southern California. In addition to serving on the First Northern Boards, Mr. Ramos has served, or is serving on the Boards of Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce, West Sacramento Foundation, West Sacramento Economic Advisory Commission, Explorit! Science Center, Crocker Art Museum, Yolo Food Bank, and SACTO. He is also serving as trustee of Reclamation District 900 and Reclamation District 827, and is past president of the Sutter Club, West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce, and West Sacramento Rotary Club.

The remaining 10 members of the First Northern’s Board of Directors include: Richard M. Martinez of Woodland (Chairman); Gregory DuPratt of Dixon (Vice Chairman); Frank J. Andrews Jr. of Fairfield; Patrick R. Brady of Roseville; John M. Carbahal of Winters; Barbara Hayes of Davis; Foy S. McNaughton of Fairfield; Sean P. Quinn of Fairfield; Mark C. Schulze of San Francisco; and Louise A. Walker of Dixon.

About First Northern Bank

As the Sacramento Region’s local leader in small-business lending and customer satisfaction, First Northern specializes in relationship banking. Experts are available in small-business, commercial, real estate and agribusiness lending, as well as mortgage loans. The Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender. Non-FDIC insured Investment and Brokerage Services are available at every branch location, through First Northern Advisors, including: Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland. The Bank has a commercial lending office in Walnut Creek and a mortgage loan office in Sonoma. Real estate mortgage and small-business loan officers are available by appointment in any of the Bank’s branches. First Northern is rated as a Veribanc “Blue Ribbon” Bank and a “5-Star Superior” Bank by Bauer Financial, for the earnings period of September 30, 2019 (www.veribanc.com and www.bauerfinancial.com). The Bank can be found on the Web at www.thatsmybank.com, on Facebook and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain “forward-looking statements” about First Northern Community Bancorp and its subsidiaries (the “Company”). These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, including but not limited to statements about market conditions and current expectations about strategic focus and competitive advantages, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors. More detailed information about these risk factors is contained in the Company’s most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, each as it may be amended from time to time, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and any reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made. For further information regarding the Company, please read the Company’s reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Kimberly A. DeBra



EVP/Chief Communications Officer



FIRST NORTHERN BANK



(707) 678-3041