HEIDELBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / DELPHI Unternehmensberatung AG (“DU”) will be filing with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions through SEDAR an Early Warning Report announcing the acquisition today of ownership and control of 14,000,000 ordinary shares (representing 6.6% of the outstanding shares) of Altus Strategies Plc (the “Company”).

Prior to the acquisition, DU had direct beneficial ownership of 21,000,000 ordinary shares (representing 9.9% of the outstanding shares) of the Company. DU now has direct beneficial ownership of 35,000,000 ordinary shares (representing 15.5% of the outstanding shares) of the Company. Such shares were acquired at C$ 0.09 per share through a private placement by the Company for a total consideration of C$ 3,150,000.

The shares were acquired for investment purposes. DU may, depending on various factors including, without limitation, market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over ordinary shares of the Company or other securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercises of convertible securities or otherwise.

DU was incorporated in Germany. DU’s principal business is to invest its own funds.

For further details relating to the disposition, please see the Early Warning Report, which will be filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which will be available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from DELPHI Unternehmensberatung AG, Wilhelm K. T. Zours (CEO / Member of the Board), +49 6221 649240, info@deutsche-balaton.de.

SOURCE: DELPHI Unternehmensberatung AG

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/574298/DELPHI-Unternehmensberatung-Announces-Filing-of-Early-Warning-Report