DemandTec by Acoustic Empowers Retailers with Market-Leading Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization

AI-Powered Multi-channel Offerings at NRF for Retailers and Their CPG Partners Enable Price Agility in a Dynamic Environment

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Retailers attending NRF 2020 in New York January 11-13 are acutely aware that today’s retail industry presents unprecedented challenges. The velocity of change, hyper-competitive landscape, and the growing proliferation of product assortments means retail has never been more complex for retailers and their suppliers. Long lead times have been replaced by real-time, and loyal shoppers have been replaced by fickle shoppers, with ever-changing preferences across channels demanding complete price transparency in the palms of their hands.

Acoustic, the largest independent marketing cloud and most robust Lifecycle Pricing suite, will demonstrate at NRF Booth 4031 how the DemandTec family of solutions enables retailers to transcend the ordinary and leverage new innovations in AI-powered omnichannel pricing. DemandTec’s leading price, end to end promotion and markdown offerings power more than 700 retail and CPG organizations globally.

“Acoustic is deeply committed to the retail pricing market, and we believe our DemandTec family of products represents the combination of innovation and proven performance needed today,” said Mark Simpson, CEO of Acoustic. “We are investing in new AI-driven solutions that will meet the pricing challenges of today and tomorrow, so that our customers stay ahead of the curve.”

As the pioneer in science-based pricing, DemandTec is well-positioned to rapidly deliver unified price optimization with new innovations, leveraging its deep retail domain knowledge and experience.

Cheryl Sullivan, President of DemandTec, noted, “DemandTec is a proven solution for retailers and their CPG partners today, empowering them to deliver optimal pricing, promotions, and markdowns to their shoppers, while also optimizing industry trade funds. We are eager to lead the industry to even stronger solutions in the years ahead.”

Acoustic and its DemandTec business unit leverage strong synergies between the Acoustic marketing cloud and the DemandTec pricing solutions, combining DemandTec’s ability to plan more targeted promotional offers with the execution of those offers through the Acoustic Campaign, a leading marketing automation solution.

About DemandTec by Acoustic

DemandTec by Acoustic is committed to taking AI pricing to new heights. With deep and commanding worldwide retail pricing domain knowledge and experience, DemandTec enables retailers and CPG partners to deliver optimal pricing, promotions, and markdowns to thrive in today’s hyper-competitive retail landscape. DemandTec addresses retail pricing challenges today and into the future With relentless focus, commitment and ongoing investment. For more information, visit https://acoustic.co/solutions/pricing-and-promotion/.

About Acoustic

Acoustic is an independent marketing cloud platform driven by a mission to unleash the brilliance in marketers. Acoustic offers the industry’s leading open marketing ecosystem comprised of intuitive, AI-powered products that are purpose-built for marketers. Acoustic serves an international client base of more than 3,500 brands including Fortune 500 companies, providing digital marketing, marketing analytics, content management, personalization, mobile marketing and marketing automation solutions. Acoustic is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.acoustic.co.

Contacts

Media:

Alison Raffalovich



Alison.raffalovich@acoustic.co

+1.512.826.0538



Alex Wittner



AcousticPR@icrinc.com

+1.203-682-8270