DigiMax Provides Shareholder Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (CNSX:DIGI) (the “Company” or “DigiMax“) is pleased to provide the following brief update for its shareholders and other interested parties.

As alluded to in prior Press Releases, DigiMax is pleased to report that its gross revenue for November and December 2019 exceeded $100,000. This revenue comprises approximately 60% success fees and 40% consulting fees and both types of fees are expected to grow at a steady pace for the foreseeable future.

As part of ongoing changes resulting from the recently announced Board changes, the Company is consolidating its operations by reducing costs through several measures, while expanding its efforts into those activities that generate revenues and profitability. These efforts include, reducing flat monthly consultant fees to zero and only paying such fees from revenues being generated, eliminating travel to trade shows and other locations unless immediate revenue will result, and consolidating social media and other costs associated with its on-line presence into a single service provider at much lower costs than previously being incurred.

Please note in the Contact section of this Press Release that these changes have resulted in a change of contact email addresses.

The Company is also reviewing two immediate opportunities to enter into some form of collaboration or joint venture that can have a positive and immediately accretive impact on revenue and profitability. No guarantee can be made that the company will complete these agreements but good opportunities continue to arise to help the Company grow it revenues.

Further, upon regulatory approval, the Company expects to launch its on-line Issuer and Investor information platform service in the near term.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first global company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and to be approved by OSC in Ontario, Canada as an ‘Exempt Market Dealer’.

DigiMax is currently seeking to become a registered dealer in several other countries and is developing a state-of-the-art platform with its partners to provide qualified investors preferred access to high quality digital security offerings in the rapidly growing Digital Security market. DigiMax also assists companies to raise capital through traditional forms of securities.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence with joint venture partnerships already established in such important geographies as USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta with discussions or negotiations underway in several more.

