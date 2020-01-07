Douglas R. Bohi Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

Dr. Bohi has been endorsed by Marquis Who’s Who as a leader in the field of economics

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Douglas Ray Bohi with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Bohi celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Dr. Bohi is a successful economist, educator and author who since retired in 2004 as the vice president of Charles River Associates (CRA) after contributing for 10 years within the organization. A leading global consulting firm, CRA offers economic, financial, and strategic expertise to major law firms, corporations, accounting firms and governments around the world. Formerly affiliated with Resources for the Future (RFF) in Washington, a nonprofit organization which improves environmental, energy and natural resource decisions through impartial economic research and policy engagement, Dr. Bohi led efforts as the director of the energy and natural resources division. He also held a joint appointment within the energy division of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) as a senior research scientist for economic policy.

Between 1987 and 1988, Dr. Bohi was on leave from the RFF to serve as the chief economist and director of the Office of Economic Policy at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. There, he was responsible for advising the commission on the economic matters related to the regulation of the natural gas and electricity industry. He also managed the commission’s effort to recommend changes in the regulation of electricity designed to make the industry more responsive to market forces, to substitute competitive forces for regulation where possible and to reduce the economic costs of regulation. In earlier years, Dr. Bohi excelled as an economist for Caterpillar Company in Illinois between 1969 and 1970 and a professor of economics as well as the department chairman at Southern Illinois University for close to a decade between 1970 and 1978. Additionally, he served as a visiting professor at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, during 1982.

Dr. Bohi is renowned for his work in energy and natural resources, especially in the areas of oil markets and energy security, energy demand modeling and regulatory issues related to electric power. He has notably conducted extensive research on the economic behavior of energy markets, the relationship between energy and the economy and the regulation of natural gas and electricity industries. Additionally, Dr. Bohi played a major role in ORNL’s work with the Commission of the European Communities to assess the external cost of electric power. The study addressed environmental and other costs that result from production and use of electricity. He twice appeared in videos on the C-SPAN video library for his expertise in 1990 and again in 1992.

A gifted writer, Dr. Bohi has published several books, co-authoring “Limiting Oil Imports” in 1978. Among others, he authored and co-authored “Energy Security in the 1980s: Economic and Political Perspectives,” “The Economics of Energy Security” and “Analyzing Demand Behavior: A Study of Energy Elasticities.” Moreover, Dr. Bohi has contributed multiple articles to various scholarly journals.

An alumnus of Idaho State University, Dr. Bohi received a Bachelor of Science in 1962. Returning to college, he attended Washington State University where he acquired a Doctor of Philosophy in economics in 1967. Serving his country in the U.S. Army, he contributed for two years in the military between 1976 and 1978. Dr. Bohi was recognized as a Fulbright scholar at the Erasmus School of Economics in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 1977. A celebrated Marquis listee, he has been featured in Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering and Who’s Who in the East.

