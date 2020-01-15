Dr. Bomi Joseph Relaunches International Academic Scholarship Campaign

Dr. Bomi Joseph is the Director of the Peak Health Center and a supporter of higher education. As an experienced healthcare professional, he understands the high costs of post-secondary education and wishes to help deserving individuals enter the medical field.

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Dr. Bomi Joseph announces the relaunch of his International Academic Scholarship Campaign for individuals currently pursuing a degree in healthcare or medicine. Dr. Joseph will be awarding $1,500 USD to one first-year student who is currently enrolled at an accredited post-secondary institution, to use towards their education.

Candidates must submit a 500-word essay detailing why they chose their field of study and how they plan to contribute to their future profession. An optimal essay should also highlight how they intend to give back to their community following graduation. The most compelling essay will be selected and a winner will be notified via email.

Dr. Bomi Joseph reminds candidates that a letter of acceptance or proof of enrollment is required when completing the online application process. Individuals have until June 26th, 2020, to submit their application and documentation.

To complete the application process, please visit the following link: https://www.drbomijosephscholarships.com/.

About Dr. Bomi Joseph

Dr. Bomi Joseph is a healthcare professional and Director of Peak Health Center in Los Gatos, California. As a strong proponent of endo-health or “health from within,” he is dedicated to discovering viable alternatives to pharmaceutical drugs. Dr. Bomi Joseph prefers holistic, natural ways of improving human health whenever possible. The wellbeing of patients is his top priority.

For more information on Dr. Bomi Joseph, please visit his website at: https://www.drbomijoseph.com/.

For further details on the Peak Health Center, visit: https://peak.health/.

