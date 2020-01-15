ELSE Nutrition Receives Grant and A Notice of Allowance From the Eurasian and Japanese Patent and Trademark Offices

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX-V:BABY)(OTCQB:BABYF) (“Else Nutrition“, “Else“, “or the “Company“), a developer of plant-based alternatives to dairy-based infant nutrition, announces today that it has received a formal grant from the Patent & Trademark office in Eurasia and a notice of allowance from the Patent & Trademark office in Japan for the extension of its proprietary, 100% plant-based formulations, to the adult population.

“Both of these are highly encouraging developments as we intend to expand our future product portfolio to address the global adult population,” stated Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “Our 100% plant-based, whole-meal balanced nutrition, has a wide range of functional and meaningful applications for huge consumer markets, well beyond babies and children, as plant-based demand continues to grow world-wide in all segments of the population,” she added.

