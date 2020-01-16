FabFitFun Names Louisa Wee Company’s First Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMO—FabFitFun today announced that veteran marketing strategist Louisa Wee has joined the company as the first Chief Marketing Officer, beginning this month. In this newly created role, Louisa will oversee the strategy and execution for the company’s global marketing initiatives, as well as brand, content and creative programming.

“Louisa brings over two decades of marketing and management expertise to FabFitFun, including work with some of the world’s most well-known and respected brands,” said Michael Broukhim, co-founder and co-CEO. “Her unique background crosses business intelligence, marketing strategy and customer acquisition, and brings new depth to our marketing bench. We look forward to continuing to innovate in 2020 with her at the helm.”

“Throughout my career I’ve been attracted to companies invested in building a passionate and highly engaged community,” said Wee. “FabFitFun has done just that through product innovation and its unwavering commitment to its members. The opportunity to become a part of this community to help FabFitFun realize its mission of bringing happiness and well-being to everyone, everywhere is an honor and an exciting challenge. I look forward to bringing innovative ideas and implementing new and unique strategies as we continue to scale this beloved brand.”

Louisa most recently served as the VP of Marketing Strategy & Analysis and Programmatic Media Buying at Netflix. Prior to joining the team at Netflix, Louisa worked in various venture backed, early stage consumer Internet businesses, including Pluto.TV, Spin Media, Inc. and eHarmony.com. She started her career with over a decade in client advisory as a management consultant and investment banker, holding key positions at McKinsey & Company, Goldman Sachs, Deloitte, & PwC. Louisa received degrees from USC in Psychology and Accounting, and holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Founded in 2010 by Co-CEOs Daniel and Michael Broukhim and Editor-in-Chief Katie Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership that delivers happiness and wellbeing to everyone, everywhere. Its flagship product, the FabFitFun Box, delivers a curated collection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home, and tech – each season. In addition to the Box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including FabFitFunTV, a streaming video service that offers on-demand wellness content, the FabFitFun online Community, members-only shopping experiences, and more. Join FabFitFun by visiting fabfitfun.com.

