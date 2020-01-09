WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / The International Window Film Association (IWFA) is suggesting five key trends for window films in 2020. Window films offer multiple benefits and are proven to be cost-effective products to upgrade older existing windows in good condition to achieve improved energy savings, safety and UV protection from the sun’s harmful rays.

The nonprofit IWFA suggests the following five key trends for window films in 2020:

1. Schools may increasingly use security window films to help protect people and save more energy

2. Communities adopting carbon reduction programs for buildings may view window films as a cost-effective means to help reduce carbon emissions

3.The trend toward natural daylighting in buildings is likely to continue

4. Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC) may be seen as a key rating to assess the energy saving qualities of window films

5. General consumer knowledge about window films is likely to advance as information about window films is widely available

“Window films are a very cost-effective retrofit solution for any building that has windows that could be upgraded to meet today’s building codes and energy standards,” said Darrell Smith, executive director of the International Window Film Association (IWFA). “While no one can truly predict trends, based on past experience we would expect window film to be a smart choice over replacement windows for reasons such as costs, energy savings, safety and security, UV protection and curb appeal,” he added. “From a budget standpoint, the winter months are the best time to have window film installed,” said Smith.

The benefits of window film include:

1. Reducing heat gain through windows by as much as 80%

2. Curb appeal, as window films are available in wide range of colors from crystal clear through very dark, reflective or non-reflective

3. Payback as commercial window film applications may see a return on investment (ROI) in less 3 years depending on film selection, weather location, and glass types

4. UV radiation is cut by up to 99.9% to help reduce fading of furnishing and offer skin and eye protection from the sun’s UVA and UVB radiation

5. More safety as security films may discourage burglars from breaking through a window and thick security films may reduce injury from flying glass in bomb blasts and other impacts

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and see more information on YouTube.



Five Key Trends for Window Films in 2020

Media Contact:

Steve Capoccia

spc@spcoms.com

SOURCE: The International Window Film Association

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572577/Five-Key-Trends-for-Window-Films-in-2020