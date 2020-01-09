Four Companies Offering Multimodel Database Management System Technology Named IDC Innovators

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCInnovators–International Data Corporation (IDC) today published an IDC Innovators report profiling four companies offering multimodel database management system (DBMS) technology. The four companies are ArangoDB, Bitnine, Couchbase, and Starcounter.

Most data management systems are classified as relational, nonrelational, or non-schematic (NoSQL) data management systems such as document and graph. Many such systems claim multimodel functionality, but while they enable the storage and manipulation of data as either relational tables, JSON/XML documents, or graphs, they are not good at mixing those paradigms.

Multimodel DBMS technology contains features that enable the storage, retrieval, discovery, and manipulation of data with equal or nearly equal levels of optimization through multiple distinct methods, which may include relational data access (SQL), JSON document access, graph access, and key-value access. This technology includes internal forms and structures that maximize efficiency for each access method, rather than primarily supporting one method, with auxiliary support for the others. In each case, standard forms of access are supported. In some cases, additional unique access methods are also offered.

“Each vendor selected for this IDC Innovators report has developed database technology that does not fit neatly in conventional buckets but is designed to solve multiple problems in a single system,” said Carl Olofson, research vice president for Data Management Software research at IDC. “The products described allow users to apply the same data to multiple workloads and contexts.”

The report, IDC Innovators: Multimodel Database Management, 2020 (IDC #US44814519), profiles four companies offering groundbreaking multimodel database management system technology.

ArangoDB uses a flexible internal structure that allows it to be organized and accessed like a document, graph, or key-value database. All the data models can be combined and all feature horizontal scalability with full text search.

Bitnine offers a graph DBMS that enables users to access the data using relational technology. Structures loaded as graphs can be viewed as relational tables, which also enables schema discovery.

Couchbase is a document DBMS that allows users to define schemas for document types, which are used to optimize data access and provide rich support of SQL queries.

Starcounter is a full in-memory DBMS that can be bound to any object-oriented application. Unlike an ordinary OODBMS, it organizes and makes the data available for full SQL queries.

