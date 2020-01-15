FRMO Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the 2020 second quarter, which ended November 30, 2019 (May fiscal year).
Financial Highlights
FRMO’s book value as of November 30, 2019 was $175.8 million ($3.99 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $48.2 million of non-controlling interests. The figure from the prior fiscal year-end as of May 31, 2019 was $175.0 million ($3.98 per share), including $48.6 million of non-controlling interests. Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $118.9 million as of November 30, 2019, and $118.3 million as of May 31, 2019. Total liabilities were $17.9 million as of November 30, 2019, and $16.7 million as of May 31, 2019, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.
FRMO’s net (loss) income attributable to the Company for the three months ended November 30, 2019 was $(481,718) (($0.01) per share basic and diluted) compared to $583,997 ($0.01 per share) for the quarter ended November 30, 2018.
FRMO’s net (loss) income attributable to the Company for the six months ended November 30, 2019 was $(700,580) (($0.02) per share basic and diluted) compared to $3,795,120 ($0.09 per share) for the six months ended November 30, 2018.
FRMO’s net (loss) income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended November 30, 2019 was $(190,203) (($0.00) per diluted share) compared to $1,824,760 ($0.04 per diluted share) for the three months ended November 30, 2018. For the six months ended November 30, 2019, it was $(236,088) ((0.01) per diluted share) compared to $5,040,756 ($0.11 per share) for the same period in the previous year. Net (loss) income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized (losses) gains from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.
As of November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2019, the Company held an 18.64% and 15.49% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (“HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders and directors of FRMO Corp.(“the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 81.36% and 84.51% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2019.
Further details are available in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended November 30, 2019. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.
Conference Call
Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host a conference call on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Only questions submitted to info@frmocorp.com before 1:00 p.m. on the day of the call will be considered. The call can be accessed by dialing 877-628-4685 (domestic toll free) or +1 334-323-0507 (international toll) and entering the following conference ID: 5894204. A replay will be available from 7:15 p.m. on the day of the teleconference until Saturday, February 22, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) or +1 719-457-0820 (international toll), and enter conference ID number5894204.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
November 30,
|
May 31,
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$53,573
|
$53,081
|Equity securities, at fair value
|
63,834
|
63,565
|Other current assets
|
1,528
|
1,639
|Total Current Assets
|
118,935
|
118,285
|Investment in limited partnerships and other
|equity investments, at fair value
|
45,948
|
47,513
|Investments in securities exchanges
|
5,061
|
3,641
|Other assets
|
1,730
|
547
|Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC
|
11,839
|
11,488
|Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream
|
10,200
|
10,200
|Total Assets
|
$193,713
|
$191,674
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Securities sold, not yet purchased
|
$7,773
|
$8,133
|Other current liabilities
|
313
|
161
|Total Current Liabilities
|
8,086
|
8,294
|Deferred Tax Liability
|
9,006
|
8,383
|Mortgage payable
|
773
|
–
|Total Liabilities
|
17,865
|
16,677
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Stockholders’ Equity Attributable to the Company
|
127,690
|
126,384
|Noncontrolling interests
|
48,158
|
48,613
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|
175,848
|
174,997
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
$193,713
|
$191,674
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
November 30,
|
November 30,
|
November 30,
|
November 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|Revenue:
|Consultancy and advisory fees
|
$515
|
|
$500
|
|
$1,047
|
|
$1,042
|Equity earnings (loss) from partnerships
|and limited liability companies
|
(223
|
)
|
950
|
|
1,093
|
|
1,663
|Unrealized gains (losses) from investments recorded at fair value
|
(832
|
)
|
1,697
|
|
(2,212
|
)
|
5,214
|Other
|
1,382
|
|
(21
|
)
|
1,773
|
|
296
|Total revenue before unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities
|
842
|
|
3,126
|
|
1,701
|
|
8,215
|Unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities recorded at fair value
|
1,405
|
|
7,546
|
|
(3,442
|
)
|
17,329
|Total Revenue
|
2,247
|
|
10,672
|
|
(1,741
|
)
|
25,544
|Total Expenses
|
351
|
|
406
|
|
700
|
|
705
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|
1,896
|
|
10,266
|
|
(2,441
|
)
|
24,839
|Provision for Income Taxes
|
830
|
|
330
|
|
2,063
|
|
1,619
|Net Income (Loss)
|
1,066
|
|
9,936
|
|
(4,504
|
)
|
23,220
|Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
1,548
|
|
9,352
|
|
(3,803
|
)
|
19,425
|Net Income (Loss) Attributable to FRMO Corporation
|
$(482
|
)
|
$584
|
|
$(701
|
)
|
$3,795
|Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Common Share
|
$(0.01
|
)
|
$0.01
|
|
$(0.02
|
)
|
$0.09
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|
44,031,462
|
|
43,973,781
|
|
44,007,267
|
|
43,973,781
|Diluted
|
44,031,462
|
|
44,021,101
|
|
44,007,267
|
|
44,022,432
About FRMO Corp.
FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.
FRMO had 44,032,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of November 30, 2019.
For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.
Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is net income (loss) attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains or losses from equity securities, net of tax. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities.
Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities are provided as supplemental information, and are not a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to the Company and do not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.
The following table reconciles the net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities to net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
November 30, 2019
|
November 30, 2019
|
November 30, 2019
|
November 30, 2019
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|Amount
|Diluted
earnings
per
common
share
|Amount
|Diluted
earnings
per
common
share
|Amount
|Diluted
earnings
per
common
share
|Amount
|Diluted
earnings
per
common
share
|(000’s except per common share amounts and percentages)
|Net Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of
Unrealized Gain (Loss) from Equity Securities and Diluted
Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation:
|Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
|
$(482
|
)
|
$(0.01
|
)
|
$584
|
|
$0.01
|
|
$(701
|
)
|
$(0.02
|
)
|
$3,795
|
|
$0.09
|
|Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities
|
1,405
|
|
7,546
|
|
(3,442
|
)
|
17,329
|
|Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to
noncontrolling interests
|
1,546
|
|
9,352
|
|
(3,802
|
)
|
19,422
|
|Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the
Company
|
(141
|
)
|
(1,806
|
)
|
360
|
|
(2,093
|
)
|Tax benefit on unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities
attributable to the company
|
(150
|
)
|
565
|
|
(825
|
)
|
848
|
|Unrealized (loss) from equity securities attributable to the Company,
net of taxes
|
(291
|
)
|
$(0.01
|
)
|
(1,241
|
)
|
$(0.03
|
)
|
(465
|
)
|
$(0.01
|
)
|
(1,245
|
)
|
$(0.03
|
)
|Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect
of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities
|
$(191
|
)
|
$(0.00
|
)
|
$1,825
|
|
$0.04
|
|
$(236
|
)
|
$(0.01
|
)
|
$5,040
|
|
$0.11
|
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
44,031,462
|
|
44,021,101
|
|
44,007,267
|
|
44,022,432
|
|
|
(Percent components may not sum to totals due to rounding)
