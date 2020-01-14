Gamesys Group plc Pre-close Trading Update for FY19

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the ‘Group’, ‘Gamesys’) announces today an update on trading as it enters the close period in respect of its Full Year results for the year ending 31 December 2019.

Following a strong performance in Q4, the Board is confident that the Group will report FY 2019 pro-forma1 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA at the upper end of current market expectations for the period. 2019 was a landmark year for the Group and notwithstanding the resources required to complete a major acquisition, the operational focus has not wavered. Strong growth in overseas markets and good progress made by our UK brands in H2 2019 are the standout features of another successful year.

Lee Fenton, Chief Executive Officer, Gamesys Group plc, commented:

“2019 was a truly transformative year as the JPJ and Gamesys businesses were reunited, creating a combined Group with strong global brands, complete operational control and ownership of our technology platforms. Despite the intensive endeavours this required, the Group’s focus on operational execution has not diminished and we are extremely pleased with the performance during the year. As we enter 2020, we remain in a strong position to continue to deliver growth and to create value for shareholders.”

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

1 Pro-forma refers to financial results as though the acquired Gamesys brands have been a part of the Group for the entire current year and comparative periods.

