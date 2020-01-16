Gateway First Bank Names Nick Gulick SVP of Marketing

JENKS, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gateway First Bank announced today the appointment of Nick Gulick as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Gulick will lead the charge in evolving the brand, which has a strong 20-year legacy.

“Since Gateway Mortgage Group merged with a 100-year old bank to create Gateway First Bank, the company has experienced a great deal of change and growth. We have a new story to tell, so it’s important that we effectively connect our customers to Gateway’s brand,” said Stephen Curry, Chairman and CEO of Gateway. “Nick’s marketing skills along with his creativity and leadership experience will be a great asset to Gateway. We look forward to seeing our new brand grow under his tenure.”

“I am excited to join a company with a proud legacy and track record of success that, at the same time, is bold enough to reimagine and rethink how they can provide value to our people, partners, and customers. It is rare to see a company that doesn’t just approach an industry the same way as everyone else. They are embracing change and helping to shape what the future of the financial industry will look like in years to come.” Gulick said.

Before joining Gateway, Gulick was SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Stearns Lending, a national firm that writes more than $17 billion in loans annually. Gulick earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance as well as a general marketing management degree from Florida Gulf Coast University.

About Gateway First Bank

Established in 2019 after the merger of Gateway Mortgage Group with a 100-year-old bank, Gateway First Bank emerged as a leading financial institution that provides digital banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Gateway is headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma and funds over $7 billion of mortgages annually, maintains $1.4 billion in assets, and operates six bank branches in Oklahoma and 160 mortgage centers across America. With over 1,300 employees, Gateway is one of the largest banking and mortgage operations in the United States. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)

