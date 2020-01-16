Genesys Introduces Experience as a Service Enabling Organizations to Deliver True Personalization

SINGAPORE, Jan 16, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Genesys(R), the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, announces it is changing the name of its flagship software as a service (SaaS) offering, PureCloud(R), to Genesys Cloud(TM). This shift reflects the evolution of the company and marks the launch of Experience as a Service(SM) powered by Genesys Cloud, which enables organizations to achieve true personalization at scale. Genesys Cloud, an all-in-one solution and the world’s leading public cloud contact center platform, helps organizations provide better experiences to their customers and employees.

“Through Genesys Cloud, we’re delivering Experience as a Service to make it easier for organizations to foster customer trust and loyalty. This starts by helping them know their customers as individuals, not profiles or segments, and leading with empathy throughout every connected moment,” said Tony Bates, chief executive officer of Genesys. “When businesses can provide distinctive experiences tailored for each customer, they’re achieving the level of personalization today’s consumers are looking for – and that’s what we enable with Genesys Cloud.”

The solution for any organization

Last year alone, nearly 500 new customers across the globe selected Genesys Cloud, including Banco Inter, Concord Servicing Corporation, eFinancial, Ethiopian Airlines, Medicard Philippines, Inc., Paycor, SITA and TechStyle. The company also announced it closed more than 1,000 deals with existing customers in 2019, helping them to further modernize the service they deliver through Genesys Cloud. Deployments range in size from 20 to 20,000 seats with nearly 90 percent of organizations fully implemented in just 90 days.

“As the fastest growing digital bank in Brazil, we chose Genesys Cloud because we needed a cloud-based omnichannel customer experience platform that could keep up with our accelerated growth strategy,” said Joao Marcus dos Santos, customer care IT leader of Banco Inter. “Genesys Cloud allows us to use a single solution to engage with our customers on every channel and provides the flexibility we need for our company’s rapid evolution, enabling us to add innovative and disruptive solutions quickly.”

New pricing gives businesses ultimate agility

To make it even simpler for organizations to adopt Genesys Cloud, the company is rolling out new usage-based pricing. Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, customers have the flexibility to pay only for the hours they want and add as many users as required. In addition, customers can also make changes to their subscription bundle, such as increasing hours and adding digital channels or workforce engagement management seats. This gives customers unmatched versatility to tailor their subscriptions to meet evolving business requirements.

“After a nearly 30-year legacy of providing leading on-premises contact center solutions, Genesys has successfully pivoted to the cloud – a feat many premises providers have tried but few have succeeded in making,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, president, McGee-Smith Analytics. “Genesys Cloud gives businesses the best of both worlds: one of the industry’s most powerful cloud platforms enabling rapid innovation and scalability, coupled with the knowledge and expertise of an industry pioneer. This winning combination enables even the most complex organizations to provide a differentiated experience to each customer, every time.”

The platform for rapid innovation

Easily and cost-effectively customizable, Genesys Cloud is an innovative development platform that allows organizations to address the unique needs of their customers and industry. With its robust feature set, open APIs and 100% microservices-based architecture, the platform was built for developers by developers. In fact, last year alone, 60% of the platform’s 7 billion and growing monthly API calls originated from customers and partners. In addition, organizations have even more opportunity to make Genesys Cloud their own by leveraging applications, integrations and services from the Genesys AppFoundry(R), the fastest growing dedicated customer experience marketplace in the industry.

The company also announced it is delivering all new innovations exclusively via the Genesys Cloud platform. This makes it easy for any Genesys customer – whether on-premises, cloud or hybrid – to consume new capabilities, including artificial intelligence, digital, predictive analytics and more, regardless of the Genesys product they use.

Learn more about transitioning from an on-premises contact center solution to Genesys Cloud. https://bit.ly/370c37E

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys(R) delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experiences as a Service(SM) so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys Cloud(TM), an all-in-one solution and the world’s leading public cloud contact center platform, designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility. Visit www.genesys.com.

(c)2020 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Genesys, and the Genesys logo, are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

