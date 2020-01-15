Geotab Launches New Tool to Help Fleets Go Electric

Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment tool uses Geotab telematics platform to deliver data-driven recommendations

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#car—Geotab Connect 2020 – Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced the North American launch of its Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment (EVSA) tool. Specifically designed to enable fleets to go electric, the EVSA helps fleet managers determine electric vehicle suitability by analyzing their existing telematics data and creating an electrification recommendation based on each vehicle’s distinctive driving patterns.

Announced at Geotab Connect 2020, Geotab’s EVSA solution identifies which electric vehicles meet range requirements, make the most financial sense and will ultimately help make electrification as seamless as possible for fleets. Based on telematics data, fleets are provided with a report which provides: lifetime cost and financial analysis, range assurance with best fit analysis and an environmental impact analysis that calculates fuel and CO 2 emissions reductions.

“The Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment evaluates your current fleet and creates a multi-year procurement plan to help you electrify it,” said Matt Stevens, Vice President of Electric Vehicles at Geotab. “The EVSA provides all of the information required to help ensure you are putting the best-fit electric vehicles into your fleet — so you don’t end up adopting a vehicle that does not work for you.”

Geotab’s EVSA solution is available as a free Add-In on the Geotab Marketplace, a robust and growing portfolio of mobile apps, software Add-Ins and hardware Add-Ons that enable Geotab customers to better manage their fleets. Used by companies with fleets large and small, the Marketplace offers over 200 third-party solutions to more than 40,000 Geotab customers, further solidifying the company’s leadership in commercial telematics.

“Geotab is the world’s leading telematics platform for electric vehicles,” said Geotab CEO Neil Cawse. “The EVSA is a practical step in speeding up the commercial adoption of EVs and is going to help change the lives of fleet managers who are interested in the effective electrification of their fleets. Geotab goes even one step further and supports fleets on their journey from zero to 100 percent electric, offering a comprehensive suite of EV performance monitoring tools inside MyGeotab once a fleet has started to electrify.”

To learn more about Geotab’s Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment, please visit https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/electric-vehicles/.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Geotab

Kelly Hall



kellyhall@geotab.com