Global Automotive Front End Module Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global Automotive Front End Module Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
The "Automotive Front End Module – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automotive Front End Module market worldwide is projected to grow by US$47.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%.
Steel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.4 Billion by the year 2025, Steel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Steel will reach a market size of US$199.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Compagnie Plastic Omnium
- Denso Corporation
- Faurecia SA
- HBPO GmbH
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- Magna International, Inc.
- MAHLE GmbH
- Montaplast GmbH
- Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V.
- SL Corporation
- Valeo SA
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automotive Front End Module: An Industry Overview
- Passenger Cars to Witness Fastest Growth, by Vehicle Type
- With High Strength-to-Weight Ratio, Composites Leads the Market, by Material Type
- Front End Module (FEM) Market: A Regional Perspective
- An Insight into Chinese Automotive Front End Module Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Automotive Front End Module Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Automotive Front-End Module Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Upsurge in Demand for Lightweight Vehicles Spurs Market for Automotive Front End Module
- Small and Heavy-Duty Vehicles: Major Growth Drivers
- Front End Module (FEM) Modularization Gains Traction
- Increase in Automobile Sales Spark Demand for Auto FEM
- Escalated Usage of Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastics in Manufacturing FEM Drives the Market
- Counterfeit Products Pose a Major Challenge for the Market
- Rapid Changes in Design and Recurrent Facelift: A Challenge
- Technological and Safety Issues in Building Lightweight FEMs Limits the Market Growth
- Integration of IoT and Miniaturization of Auto FEMs Leaves a Positive Impact on the Market
- Adopting New Technologies and Cost Efficient Solutions: A Key Area of Focus for Market Players
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Automotive Front End Module: An Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Automotive Front End Module Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Automotive Front End Module Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ieheqi
