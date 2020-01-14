Goalrilla Launches All-New Website

Industry-Leading Basketball Manufacturer Announces Redesign

EVANSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Goalrilla launched an all-new Goalrilla.com website today to improve the customer experience while researching online for basketball hoops and training accessories. The industry-leading basketball manufacturer’s website redesign has expanded to include the entire Goalrilla family of brands, Silverback and Goaliath.



With the addition of the two brands, Goalrilla.com focuses on a new, cleaner look for easier navigation and researching. Additional improvements to Goalrilla.com include an all-new basketball hoop comparison feature and easier filtering options to narrow down choice based on series, brand, style, or backboard size making it more convenient for customers to research the right product for their household.

The website now offers easier access to Goalrilla’s blog which contains useful tips and helpful information for customers to receive any assistance they may need. Goalrilla is now providing more assistance post-purchase as well as access to comprehensive warranty information and product manuals.

Check back at Goalrilla.com for more upgrades to come. Further improvements will be added to the website in the coming months.

About Goalrilla®

It began for us in 1991 with basketball hoops that brought out the player’s best game. Athletes who stop at nothing deserve Goalrilla, the training equipment that truly replicates the in-game experience. So, when it’s all on the line, athletes have extreme confidence in their ability to deliver. That’s what Goalrilla brings to training and that’s how dreams become a reality. Every Goalrilla basketball system features tempered glass backboards, effortless height adjustment, and uncompromising strength with a pro-style look and performance. Goalrilla is a division of Escalade Sports. For information on Goalrilla, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit www.goalrilla.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment. Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports’ brands include Bear® Archery, Bear X™, Trophy Ridge®, Rocket®, SIK® and Cajun Bowfishing™ archery equipment; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis; Accudart® and Unicorn® darting; Atomic®, Victory Tailgate®, Triumph™ Sports, Viva Sol®, Zume Games® recreational games; Onix® pickleball equipment; Goalrilla™, Goalsetter® residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath® and Silverback® residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; Lifeline® and the STEP® fitness products; Woodplay® premium playsets; Vuly™ trampolines; and Cue&Case® – a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports’ products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide. For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com.

