GreenPower Deploys Thirty EV Stars with Green Commuter

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV)(OTCQB:GPVRF) (“GreenPower”) a leading all-electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it deployed thirty EV Star buses with Green Commuter in December 2019, part of its previously-announced, 100-unit purchase order. Green Commuter is a California-based all-electric vanpool provider that offers van pooling, car sharing, shuttle service and fleet replacement. The thirty EV Stars were equipped with both executive seating and ADA configurations, providing versatility for Green Commuter’s operations.

“We are excited to be fulfilling a significant portion of the order from Green Commuter and look forward to continuing our partnership with such a progressive company.” Commented Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower, “Execution of this order demonstrates the continued acceleration in GreenPower’s business and provides a catalyst to increase production.”

Each of the thirty EV Stars has approved voucher requests for $100,000 of funding from California’s HVIP program, for $3 million in total. This HVIP funding is part of the $12.3 million in approved HVIP voucher requests on 118 vehicles that GreenPower had in place at the end of the quarter ended September 30, 2019. GreenPower’s wholly-owned subsidiary, San Joaquin Valley Equipment Leasing, provided lease financing for the remainder of the purchase price for the 30 EV Stars.

The 25-foot EV Star is an all-electric, zero emission bus that seats up to 19 passengers with an operational range of up to 150 miles. The EV Star comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC level 3 fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. The versatile vehicle can be used for micro-transit services, para-transit, vanpool, shuttle, school, employee transportation, tourist operations or cargo transport.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

