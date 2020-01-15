Group P6 Launches New Luxury Condo Development in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Group P6, a leading developer in South Florida, officially launches Royal Palm Residences, a highly anticipated project that will redefine modern luxury in Boca Raton. The nine-story, 48-residence condominium is expected to be delivered in 2022.

Located on a prime site at the corner of Fifth Avenue and East Royal Palm Road, where the city meets the sea, this modern work of art will provide stunning panoramic views of the Boca Raton Resort & Club, the turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean and a planned, six-acre, multi-million dollar, waterfront park that will sit just outside the buildings front lobby. Group P6, following the successful delivery of 327 Royal Palm, has assembled a premier team for its latest project.

Royal Palm Residences addresses an intense demand for luxury condos in downtown Boca Raton, which is becoming increasingly attractive to residents from high-tax states seeking to relocate to Florida and people living in country club communities seeking to downgrade their responsibilities while upgrading their lifestyle.

“Boca Raton buyers expect unparalleled design quality and world-class amenities when choosing a luxury building in downtown Boca and we plan for Royal Palm Residences to not only meet, but exceed those expectations,” said Ignacio Diaz, Managing Partner at Group P6. “The project marries bold and artistic design with Boca’s unique history to take luxury boutique living to another level.”

Royal Palm Residences will offer three to five-bedroom residences – including six penthouses – ranging from 2,425 to 7,168 square feet. Prices for these boutique residences will start at $1.75 million. Each residence will have 270 degrees of natural light, dual-entry private elevator access directly into the unit, European kitchens & top of the line appliances, including Wolf gas barbecues built into large outdoor terraces.

Amenities include two assigned, secured, underground parking spaces; an expansive wellness plaza, featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, boutique pool with a heated spa and a club room with European kitchen and bar for entertaining. The building will also feature a 24-hour doorman and private underground storage.

Award-winning Boca Raton-based design firm RLC Architects designed Royal Palm Residences and world-renowned, Suffolk Construction will be the project’s general contractor. One Sotheby’s International Realty is exclusively handling sales and marketing for Royal Palm Residences.

About Group P6

With 45 years of development experience, Group P6 is well known for its reputation of delivering everything the company promises to meet and exceed customer expectations. The company’s latest project was 327 Royal Palm, 24 luxury boutique residences in east Boca Raton which came on the heels of six other high end residential projects in the region. Group P6’s principals possess substantial experience in international business, engineering, construction, architecture and development, and hold degrees from MIT, Northwestern and Harvard. In South Florida, Group P6 is honored to be recognized among the next generation of luxury residential developers.

