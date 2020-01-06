Heigl Real Estate Group Hosts Diaper Donation Drive to Benefit Safe Families for Children

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Indiana REALTOR® Laura Heigl and Heigl Real Estate Group, of CENTURY 21 Scheetz, host baby diaper drive for Safe Families for Children of Central Indiana.

The diaper drive, which runs from January 13-24, is the second annual benefit spearheaded by the Heigl Real Estate Group for Safe Families for Children of Central Indiana. Children’s diapers as well as monetary donations will be graciously accepted during the dates of the drive at the Heigl Real Estate Group office, located at CENTURY 21 Scheetz, 135 E. Sycamore Street, Zionsville, IN 46077.

“Safe Families for Children is a wonderful organization committed to helping families in crisis,” said Laura Heigl, team leader of the Heigl Real Estate Group at CENTURY 21 Scheetz. “The contribution of new diapers for the children they serve will be greatly appreciated, and the Heigl Real Estate Group is thrilled to lead this fundraising effort.”

Safe Families for Children of Central Indiana is one of the largest Safe Families chapters. It is committed to serving families in crisis by partnering with local churches, where host families open their homes and hearts to vulnerable children. Since its inception in 2003, Safe Families for Children has served families in crisis with caring, compassionate community. It is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that provides hope and support to families in local communities, and is motivated by faith to keep children safe and families intact.

To donate directly to Safe Families for Children, please visit https://indianapolis.safe-families.org/.

“As a REALTOR®, having a home for families speaks to what I do every day. A home is part of a community and a network of security, and every person deserves safety and security,” concluded Heigl. “I love that Safe Families for Children meets the needs of our most vulnerable society members when faced with a crisis situation. Our desire is to be change agents by helping to meet the needs of families in crisis.”

