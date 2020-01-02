IRI Joins Marketing Mix Modeling Program on Facebook

IRI to Provide Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions with Improved Data Granularity and More Seamless Access to Insights

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced that it has been selected to join the Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) Program on Facebook. As a member of the Facebook MMM Partner Program, IRI has been designated as a trusted third party empowered to leverage Facebook performance metrics to drive comprehensive marketing measurement for clients.

Marketing mix is a data-driven statistical analysis that quantifies the incremental sales impact and ROI of marketing activities, measuring both offline and online sales across channels. The addition of the integration with Facebook allows advertisers to have a more complete picture of their total marketing spend.

“In becoming a member of the MMM Program, IRI will offer clients comprehensive insights about the performance of their total marketing spend, an increasing portion of which is invested on Facebook,” said Nishat Mehta, president of the IRI Media Center of Excellence. “Ultimately, our platform helps marketers more effectively measure the business value and outcomes of their marketing campaigns, across every relevant channel.”

“We are thrilled to have been selected to join this impressive list of providers and believe it is a recognition of the power of our analytics solutions and decision-support tools,” said KK Davey, president of Strategic Analytics at IRI. “Now, Facebook data is integrated seamlessly and quickly into our marketing data management platform (mDMP) along with other media and marketing data. We can quantify the impact of social media performance on offline and online sales, and help marketers simulate various scenarios in the IRI Marketing Foresight solution.”

The MMM portal is currently available for all IRI clients. For more information on IRI’s participation in the MMM Partner Program, contact Kathi Stevens.

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem

IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston Consulting Group, Comscore, Data Plus Math, Dynata, Edge by Acential, Edison, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Google, Ipsos, Jumpshot, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Ogury, Omnicom, One Click Retail, Oracle, Pinterest, SPINS, Univision, Valassis, Viant and others.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

