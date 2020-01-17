Josh Campbell Named President of Locums Choice

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Locums Choice, a national leader in locum tenens staffing, today announced the promotion of Josh Campbell to the role of President, directing all sales, strategy and day-to-day operations.

Josh brings 15+ years of staffing experience to Locums Choice, and has spent much of his career in senior business development roles with some of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the U.S. Most recently, he has held sales leadership roles for Healthcare IT Leaders, a Locums Choice sister company, and will continue to manage select accounts for both companies.

“We’re lucky to have Josh driving the business,” said Bob Bailey, a Principal and partner at Locums Choice. “He builds deep and enduring relationships with his clients and has a track record of success delivering workforce solutions for hospitals and health systems.”

Previously, Josh was Vice President, Business Development for Locum Leaders, a high-growth physician locum tenens firm, now part of AMN Healthcare, the largest healthcare staffing company in the U.S. Locum Leaders founder, Will Drescher, is also a Principal and partner in Locums Choice.

Josh began his career in staffing with Jackson and Coker, a Jackson Healthcare company. He holds a B.A. from Elon University.

About Locums Choice

Founded by experienced healthcare staffing professionals, Locums Choice matches locum tenens providers with healthcare organizations to fill critical staffing gaps and deliver high quality patient care. Locums Choice is the right choice for locum tenens, offering superior protection with occurrence malpractice insurance and outstanding customer service. To learn more visit www.locumschoice.com

