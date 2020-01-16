Just – Evotec Biologics Announces Product Development And Manufacturing Agreement With Oncoresponse

JUST – EVOTEC BIOLOGICS WILL APPLY ITS FULLY INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM IN ORDER TO ACCELERATE ONCORESPONSE’S LEAD PRODUCT CANDIDATE THROUGH DEVELOPMENT AND INTO THE CLINIC

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that its wholly-owned Seattle-based subsidiary company Just – Evotec Biologics, Inc. has established a collaborative relationship with OncoResponse, Inc., a biotech company developing human antibodies as product candidates for multiple high value targets associated with immunosuppressive myeloid biology. OncoResponse’s lead antibody product candidate, OR2805, is a fully human antibody derived from an elite responder that reverses immunosuppression in the tumour microenvironment and promotes greater cancer killing that will lead to higher response rates and more cures.

Under the agreement, Just – Evotec Biologics will leverage its integrated technology platform, J.DESIGN, to provide OncoResponse with services to accelerate OR2805 into the clinic. The services include cell line development, process development, and Phase I/II cGMP clinical manufacturing of a selected drug candidate for use in human clinical trials.

Clifford Stocks, Chief Executive Officer of OncoResponse, commented: “We are thrilled to have Just – Evotec Biologics develop and manufacture our lead therapeutic antibody. Just – Evotec Biologics’ background, expertise and guidance combined with their track record and unique technology platform will play a critical role in the successful production of our molecule for clinical studies.”

Dr James Thomas, EVP Global Head Biotherapeutics, President U.S. Operations at Just – Evotec Biologics, commented: “We are delighted to be working with the experienced and dynamic team at OncoResponse on the development and manufacturing of this exciting immunotherapy approach to cancer.”

ABOUT ONCORESPONSE

OncoResponse, Inc., an immuno-oncology focused biotech company, in a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center uses a proprietary B-cell technology platform to mine the immune system of cancer patients who have responded to cancer immunotherapy to discover novel targets and antibodies, and develop therapeutic monoclonal antibodies to treat cancer. OncoResponse has several antibodies directed at modulating immunosuppression of the tumor microenvironment in pre-clinical development. OncoResponse, Inc. is a privately held company backed by investment from MD Anderson Cancer Center, Rivervest Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Redmile Group, ARCH Venture Partners, GreatPoint Ventures, Helsinn Investment Fund, Canaan Partners, Shire, Buchang Pharma (China), Alexandria Real Estate Equities and William Marsh Rice University. For more information please visit: www.oncoresponseinc.com

ABOUT JUST – EVOTEC BIOLOGICS

Just – Evotec Biologics wholly owned by Evotec SE is a unique platform company that integrates the design, engineering, development, and manufacture of biologics. With deep experience in the fields of protein, process and manufacturing sciences, the Just team came together to solve the scientific and technical hurdles that block access to life-changing protein therapeutics; from the design of therapeutic molecules to the design of the manufacturing plants used to produce them. Our focus is to create access and value for a global market through scientific and technological innovation. Learn more at www.just.bio.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,900 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry’s need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women’s health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

