KDDI begins sales of ABBYY OCR software in Asia, North America, Europe and Australia regions

TOKYO, Jan 9, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – As of Jan. 9, 2020, KDDI has become a recognized partner of ABBYY Japan (Headquarters: Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture; President & CEO: Yo Ohara; hereafter “ABBYY”) and begun offering for sale “FlexiCapture(R)” and other OCR[1]-related ABBYY products in Asia, North America, Europe and Australia.

Using FlexiCapture(R) and the UiPath RPA platform together

ABBYY is a global leading company in the field of OCR-related software. It has local offices in 11 countries and provides service in over 200. ABBYY’s product “FlexiCapture(R)” is an intelligent platform that can recognize with high accuracy the text on paper documents in a variety of formats and languages and extract specific data fields from it.

Furthermore, FlexiCapture can be used in combination with RPA[2] to automate an entire process, from scanning the text of paper documents to inputting that data to a database. Such automation can reduce manual workload for many tasks such as categorization of scanned data, confirmation of its contents, and input of the data. KDDI offers both FlexiCapture and the UiPath RPA platform[3] to boost customers’ efficiency effort, and together with solving automation challenges, supports customers in making their digital transformation (DX).

For more information about ABBYY FlexiCapture, please see: https://global.kddi.com/products_services/detail2/abbyy-flexicapture.html.

The KDDI corporate group promotes an “integration of telecommunications and life design” and endeavors to be “companies that contribute to the sustainable growth of society”, who provide strong support for customers’ global business deployments and create new value experiences.

Notes:

[1] “OCR” is an abbreviation of “Optical Character Recognition/Reader”. OCR is technology to load in handwritten or printed text from scans of paper documents, digital camera photos, etc. and convert it to data usable by computers.

[2] RPA is an abbreviation of “Robotic Process Automation”.

[3] May 23, 2018 press release:

KDDI overseas subsidiaries sign resale contract with UiPath SRL to market UiPath RPA Platform — Helping boost productivity for companies throughout Asia with full support from RPA implementation to operation https://news.kddi.com/kddi/corporate/english/newsrelease/2018/05/23/3171.html

About KDDI

KDDI is telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 40 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its “au” brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the “Life Design” business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the “TELEHOUSE” brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/.

