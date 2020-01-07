Kisses from Italy Continues to Expand its Network

Now turning part of its focus towards Canadian market.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) announces plans for continued expansion and site exploration for additional store fronts across Canada, through its wholly-owned Canadian corporation, Kisses from Italy Canada Inc. Canada presents many interesting avenues for potential Kisses from Italy locations and distribution partnerships for authentic Kisses from Italy products. “With our initial foothold in the U.S. and following the opening of our first European location in Bari Italy, in October of 2019, it has given our company the opportunity to structure and strengthen our global distribution network” said Michele Di Turi the company’s President and CEO. “We continue to move forward with our aggressive expansion plans by carefully considering the best available opportunities through the different facets of our company.”

KISSES FROM ITALY is a U.S. based restaurant chain focused on fast-casual dining with traditional Italian Panini, homemade lasagna, salads, panzerotti di Bari, coffee, dessert and breakfast offerings. The Company currently operates four corporate owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area. The Company recently opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019 Kisses from Italy Inc. was given the approval by FINRA to trade its Common Stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group in mid-October 2019. Kisses from Italy Inc. Common Stock began trading on the OTCQB, OTC Markets platform; under the ticker symbol KITL, in October of 2019.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Among other matters, Kisses from Italy Inc. may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to, general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Contact Information:

Kisses from Italy Inc.

305-423-7129

info@kissesfromitaly.com

SOURCE: Kisses from Italy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572297/Kisses-from-Italy-Continues-to-Expand-its-Network