Luxury Experience & Co Set the Stage for the Ultimate Celebrity Gifting Lounge Experience to Celebrate the Kickoff of Hollywood’s Award Season

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Luxury Experience & Co and The Vanderpump Dog Foundation presented a luxury gifting lounge honoring nominees and presenters during Golden Globes Weekend at the exclusive Valerie Beverly Hills located in the “Golden Triangle” in the heart of Beverly Hills, California. With quality and luxury in mind, LE & Co gifted celebrities an unparalleled level of style and sophistication in beauty, health, home, travel and wellness, while supporting Lisa Vanderpump (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules) and her amazing foundation.

Attendees included Craig DiFrancia (Green Book), Sally Kirkland (legend and Golden Globe winner), Fortune Feimster (Netflix this Jan. 21 titled Fortune Feimster: Sweet and Salty), Kevin Sizemore (Walking Dead), Massi Furlan (Jumanji: The Next Level), Chad Riley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Roman Mitchyian (The Morning Show), Janina Gavankar (The Morning Show), Ava Michelle (Tall Girl), Cas Anvar (The Expanse), Natalie Dreyfuss (The Flash), Obba Babatunde (CBS hit drama S.W.A.T.), Haley Pullos (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) and many others, which created a great mix of film and television talent.

The Morning Show‘s Janina Gavankar with Luft Beds

The LE & Co experience combined the ultimate customized celebrity experience that featured Bloomingdale’s, LUFT BEDS and The Palace Resorts. Sweatheory, Hollywood Photo Booth, Luxendary Phone Cases, Adored Beast Apothecary, Beautiful Amore Skincare, CDB Dog Health, YaYa & Co, Toas, Art of Shaving, Valerie Beverly Hills Cosmetics, Weed Cellars, Knotty Dog, Pacifique Restaurant, Knotty Dog, Malibu Apothecary Candles, Tres Monet, Luxendary Phone Cases, Glacier Peaks, SNAX, Tres Monet, Appletines, author Anna D. Guanche and author Jerilynn Stephens gifted the exclusive list of celebrities with an amazing gift bag worth $20,000.

LE & Co founder Melissa McAvoy toasted to the success of talent walking away from the event with incredible gifts, valuable new connections and a sense of celebration for the amazing past year in entertainment. “We couldn’t have asked for better partners to host such a successful event with,” McAvoy said of Valerie Beverly Hills and The Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

Today’s best brands align themselves with our Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and press. With years of experience in public relations, as well as event and business development, we have led and developed effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to their clients, we have created a complete package of services to maximize their clients’ return on investment in each experience we create.

