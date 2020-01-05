Mateo’s Smart Bathroom Mat Earns a CES Innovation Award

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consumer Electronics Show 2020 Booth #50981 — Mateo has been named a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for its new Smart Bathroom Mat in the Health & Wellness Category. It’s slim, flexible form and comfortable, interchangeable cover make it indistinguishable from a standard cloth mat, but it captures and tracks a host of meaningful health data including weight, posture and body composition. The product will be on display at CES 2020 for the first time anywhere.





“ Many people have complicated feelings about knowing their weight. They know it is an important metric to track, but don’t want to start their day frustrated over even slight weight gains, and would rather lose the data point than step on the scale,” said Lenny Dehan, CEO of Mateo. “ Our mat is the bathroom’s new secret weapon for improving health. Anyone can capture a host of data any time they stand on the mat, and can know that data immediately, check it later, or simply let Mateo alert them when they’ve hit meaningful thresholds. Because the data is tracked over time, and because it is stress-free to use Mateo, it is easier to see the trends and correlate them with fitness efforts so users can see the benefits or make adjustments as needed.”

The Mateo Smart Bathroom Mat will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2020, Mateo’s CES booth (#50981) and the CareOS booth (Sands, Hall A-D, #43949). Thanks to its unique 7000 dot-pressure mapping, Mateo recognizes each registered user or family member and delivers the body metrics and tailored advice via a companion app that can be accessed from a smartphone or a connected mirror. The app provides easy access to each user’s history along with relevant dietary recommendations and personalized exercises to help improve posture.

Mateo’s Smart Bathroom Mat incorporates medical-grade pressure sensing technology, AI to recognize meaningful data in an environment where people might only partially stand on the mat or be in various states of dress, a variety of covers to complement each user’s style and decor, and a companion app to help people easily understand the meaning of a wide range of data (weight, muscle, bone and fat mass, hydration, pressure footprint, balance and posture). Mateo’s mat and app do not send data to the public internet, and follow strict privacy protocols to keep users’ data secure.

About Mateo

Mateo aims to change the way people capture and understand their health data. The Mateo Bathroom Mat is the first product in this effort, launched at CES 2020. Founded in 2019, Mateo is a Baracoda Group Company. For more information visit www.mateo.ai.

