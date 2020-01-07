Matt Young, CEO of the Newly Launched Realply, is Featured in an Article in Forbes

Realply is the First Personalized Messaging System on LinkedIn for Realtors and Loan Officers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Matt Young, CEO of Realply, is pleased to announce the launch of the first LinkedIn system for Realtors and Loan Officers.

To learn more about Realply and the personalized messaging service that the company offers, please visit www.realply.com.

“Every agent wants to generate more business, but most are in the dark when it comes to crafting the right messages that will actually drive results,” Young said.

This knowledge inspired Young to create and launch Realply, an innovative and effective “Done-For-You” LinkedIn messaging system that crafts, tests and sends thousands of data-driven messages to generate leads.

As Young noted, in business, every conversion stems from a conversation.

“We built Realply knowing that if we could spark more conversations between Agents and their ideal prospects, this would naturally increase conversions,” he said.

And it has.

With a recent launch in 2019, Realply has already acquired several dozen of the most elite agents nationwide. One of them is Matt Brookens, Founder of Agile Group, who shared that “Working with Realply, we have been able to now use LinkedIn as a means of connecting directly with consumers. In my case, individuals looking to buy or sell a home. It has proven successful all while boosting our network completely hands free.”

Most notably, Realply’s success recently landed Young in an exclusive Forbes article, titled “How To Use Social Media Messaging to Generate Leads.”

Young also shared his predictions about social media changes in 2020. “In 2020, algorithmic shifts will happen, which could make it more difficult for business owners to generate traffic organically. We’ve already seen a glimpse of this in 2019. If you’re not using platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook and Google correctly to drive more business, competitors could eventually drive you out of business.”

As the author of the Forbes article noted, many entrepreneurs have said that social media connections are one of the best ways to get leads. At the same time, there are tactful and effective ways to go about sending messages to prospects on LinkedIn and other social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For busy Realtors and Loan Officers who want to generate more business in a more personal and humanized way, these “Done-For-You” copywriting services offered at Realply are an outstanding and effective option.

About Realply:

Realply is a 100 percent “Done-For-You” LinkedIn Messaging System for Agents/Loan Officers that crafts, tests and sends thousands of messages to users’ ideal customers. For more information, please visit www.realply.com.

