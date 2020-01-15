Mawson Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Mawson Resources Limited (“Mawson” or “the Company”) (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces that pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan (“RSUs“), it has granted 6,797,500 stock options and 300,000 RSUs to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, exercisable and issuable for up to 7,097,500 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares“). The stock options are exercisable at $0.23 per Common Share for a period of 3 years. The RSUs vest immediately and entitle the holder to receive one Common Share for each RSU granted.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold project in Finland.

