Newswire Encourages Executives and Business Owners to Explore New Opportunities for Growth and Sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Newswire encourages business owners, executives, and marketing professionals to understand the PR landscape on a deeper level, by providing them the opportunity to deliver the right message, to the right audience, at the right time, through the right mediums via the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. Expert Earned Media Advantage Strategists work with customers through a story ideation process to create meaningful, ‘customerized’ campaigns that are tailored to a company’s business goals. Executive decision-makers have adapted the Guided Tour to help improve their media and marketing communication skills, favoring the high-tech used to achieve goals and high-touch quality of attention their company receives.

“We work closely with our customers to thoroughly understand their business models and goals,” says Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. “We want to learn as much as we possibly can. That includes product or service launches, new hirings, company-run or sponsored events, conferences that representatives of the brand will be attending, and more. We take all of these items into consideration when planning a comprehensive media and marketing communications strategy.”

The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is an integrated media and marketing communications utility that simplifies customers’ content strategies that allow small and midsize businesses to make a name for themselves to compete against larger, more established companies in their respective industries.

“Our team has found that customer campaign performance increases when we conduct thorough research exploring the internal operations of our customers’ businesses. It gives us a greater sense of what is going on during the day-to-day, as well as what’s in store for the future. These are both immensely important aspects that we try to incorporate into each customer’s media and marketing communications strategy,” adds Terenzio.

By taking a company’s internal operations into consideration, Newswire’s strategists are able to develop concepts for press release campaigns for the entirety of a 12-month period. Together with Newswire’s proven science, process, and technology, businesses can find new, engaging stories to highlight for the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

With this approach, customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

