NIU Launches the Future of Urban Electric Motorcycles – 5G Connected, Autonomous and Self-Balancing

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NIU Technologies, a global leader in smart urban mobility solutions, introduces two new electric vehicles, the RQi-GT and TQi-GT, to add to its extensive line-up at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The new RQi-GT is an urban performance electric motorcycle, allowing riders to reach the outer limits of their city at top speeds of estimated 160km per hour. Designed and built around NIU’s advanced technology, the motor provides a peak output power of 30 kW and the two removable batteries (combined 7 kWh) can take riders up to 130km on a single charge, making it the perfect mode of transportation for navigating both urban highways and congested city streets.

The TQi-GT is NIU’s first self-balancing electric three-wheeler, which comes standard with autonomous driving functionalities, including self-parking. Designed to provide urban commuters with an advantageous way to enjoy their city, the TQi-GT can reach top speeds of 80km per hour and has a range of up to 200km to provide more than a week of urban commuting range. In order to provide additional safety features for urban drivers, the TQi-GT is also equipped with an anti-lock braking system.

NIU wants to revolutionize the way consumers think of traditional commuting and create a product line with self-driving and autonomous features for entire cities. That is the brand’s vision and obligation – an autonomous urban mobility network. A NIU way forward in the new decade. Imagine in the future when you can simply send a request on your phone – a self-driving TQi-GT will show up at your door with a destination preset.

At present, NIU IoT can use smart sensors to detect information in real time and aggregate cloud computing analysis to recognize people, vehicle, cloud connectivity. With the arrival of the 5G era, NIU IoT will have a lot more space for innovation. And NIU aims to build a transportation network platform called the NIU FLEET and it can be the perfect urban mobility model that NIU envisions for the new decade.

The mass production of the new models, RQi-GT and TQi-GT, is expected in the second half of 2020 and will be made available to consumers a few months later.

