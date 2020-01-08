Oodles Corporation Global Advisory Board Formed To Drive Long Term Strategy Formulation And Accelerate Growth

Comprised Of Industry Leading Executives From Mobile And Retail Industries

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Oodles Corporation, owner of OodlesDeals, the only mobile app that incentivizes University students to invite friends, eat out and have fun together, today announced their Global Advisory Board, populated with thirteen seasoned executives from the mobile technology and retail industries.

As the company grows from the eight Universities where it is currently available, to a fully national and international presence serving the general population, it was critically important to establish a league of advisors to help with product development, networking for distribution alliances, and capital to finance the expected growth. A key input to the C-level officers of the company, the Global Advisory Board forms the lynch-pin of counselors with the skills and experience set necessary to optimally service the rapidly evolving global restaurants industry. A large majority of successful technology companies that evolve from start-ups to large established organizations have had Advisory Boards helping them with their growth.

The Oodles Corporation Global Advisory Board has the following areas of expertise:

Marketing & Sales (focused on both consumer and retail)

Finance (focused on financing for early stage companies)

Product Development (focused on mobile technology)

The Global Advisory Board consists of members with decades of senior leadership experience:

Marketing & Sales

Dana Benfield (SVP, Head Of Marketing, Elements Massage)

Gavin Lew (CEO, Bold Insights)

Peter Sisson (CEO, Yaza.io)

Shailendra Gujarati (VP, Rogers Wireless)

Finance

Vivek Bhatia (CEO, QBE Insurance Australia Pacific)

Karthik Tiruvau (International Finance Corporation, VC Investor)

Santoshkumar Vasudevan (Angel & VC Investor)

Seshan Rammohan (Serial Entrepreneur, Founder of IIT-Madras Foundation)

Product Development

Anshul Srivastav (Serial Entrepreneur, IT & AI Expert)

Nicket Uttarwar (Entrepreneur, Mobile Product Management, multiple start-ups)

Joe Sims (ex VP/GM, T-Mobile; Partner, Booz & Co., Board Advisor)

Raja Subramoni (Co-founder, VNR Kensho Partners)

William Cheng (Director of Product, SpareMin mobile app)

“I am excited to have this amazing coterie of successful people my team and I can reach out to at moments notice, for help in tackling the big problems we strive to solve for our customers and users. The Global Advisory Board has already provided invaluable output for the enhancement of our OodlesDeals app, and we expect even more help in distribution expansion and capital raising in the upcoming months”, said Sajal Sahay, CEO of Oodles Corporation.

For more information on the Global Advisory Board, or any other aspects of Oodles Corporation, please send an e-mail to info@oodlescorp.com or call (925) 230-8508.

