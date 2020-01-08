Optimize Your Business Via Outstanding Software and Web Development Services from Saigon Technology

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Saigon Technology was established with the collaboration of 3-software engineers because they have passion and enthusiasm for using technology to help businesses achieve their goals with the help of customer-centric software, web, and mobile apps. With their continuous efforts and hard work, Saigon Technology made a big improvement in offshore software development services. Today, they have 30+ offshore software and mobile app development dedicated teams all over the world.

In the last decade, they have worked on countless numbers of software and web development projects. As a result, now they can handle projects of any complexity level, regardless of your business size and type. They can deliver you outstanding software, web, and mobile apps, reflecting your business.

They strongly believe that there is nothing like one size fits all, and keeping yourself up-to-date in this competitive world is key to success. So, they always use the latest technology and agile methodology to handle each project.

For Saigon Technology, their staff and customers are their real assets. They believe in long-term relationships with their clients. So, once you show your belief in their team, you need not worry about your project and long-term business goals. They will never leave you in the middle of the road and offer you the services until you’re not fully satisfied.

Our team loves experimenting and bringing new technologies to the scenario, which is why we create versatile software and applications for desktop, mobile devices, as well as web platforms while ensuring zero glitches.

According to them, “their mission is to deliver the best and most cost-effective outsource offshore software development solutions to their customers. They also believe in transparency. So, they will make sure that you make your every penny worth”.

One of their happy clients said, “For me, it was never easy to focus on maintaining my website and focusing on my business simultaneously. But after hiring Saigon Technology, I can have peace of mind and focus on my business processes. Saigon Technology has reduced my burden of having an outstanding website. They have an excellent team of experts who are always there for me all around the clock.”

Additionally, they can also help you with the projects related to Angular, JAVA, ASP.NET, NodeJS, iOS Application, React JS, Android Application, as well as React Native application development.

In 2010, they finally won their very first Germany-based outsourcing contact, which changed their business strategy all the way to software outsourcing firms.

Saigon Technology is among the top 50 software development companies based in Vietnam, top 10 software outsourcing companies, as recognized by the Vietnam Software Association. It is a prestigious award right after the Sao Khue Award that the company received in 2019.

that the company received in 2019. They are available for you 24/7.

They provide their services at affordable prices.

About Saigon Technology:

Established in 2010, Saigon Technology is a leading Vietnam-based software development company. They have gained the expertise in creating software and websites that can help you to optimize your business processes. They have a team of experts who can offer you customer-centric services and banish technical demons who can harm your business for their personal use. If you’re seeking ways to optimize your business processes and enhance your business, then Saigon Technology can turn out to be the best option.

For more details:

Website: https://saigontechnology.com/

Call @ (+84)888739363

Email: sales@saigontechnology.com

Address:

Level 2, M.I.D Building, 02 Nguyen The Loc Street, Ward 12 Tan Binh, District, Ho Chi Minh City

10th floor, Cevimental Building 69 Quang Trung Street, Hai Chau District, Da Nang City

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saigontechnology

Twitter: https://twitter.com/saigontech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vietnam-software-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMX0T4XTwHhmqML4TzY2ifg

SOURCE: Saigon Technology

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/570502/Optimize-Your-Business-Via-Outstanding-Software-and-Web-Development-Services-from-Saigon-Technology