Partnerize Joins PI LIVE Advanced – New York Event as Platinum Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Partnerize, the leading provider of AI-powered partner automation solutions to global brands, today announced it has committed to Platinum Sponsorship of PI LIVE Advanced conference in New York City. Taking place on May 19, the event is dedicated to providing insights, ideas, and networking opportunities for performance marketers at leading brands and agencies.

UK-based PerformanceIN has hosted PI LIVE events in London since 2017, bringing together publishers, agencies, and advertisers to tackle the most significant performance marketing industry developments. PI LIVE Advanced, the company’s first conference in the Americas, will bring industry experts together for a day of inspiring and focused content on performance marketing. Content will include dynamic speakers, interactive sessions, case studies, and networking opportunities.

“We are excited to be a part of the first-ever PI LIVE Advanced conference in New York,” said Jim Nichols, CMO of Partnerize. “PI LIVE has been an industry-leading event in London for years, and with brands investing more heavily in e-commerce channels, a New York event is a fantastic opportunity for both our friends at PerformanceIN and the entire marketing community.”

“We are delighted to be working with our long-standing partner Partnerize for this very special inaugural must-attend conference in New York,” said Matthew Wood, CEO of PerformanceIN.

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The Partnerize platform has won more than two dozen awards including Best Technology from the International Performance Marketing Awards. The world’s leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 12 international airlines, 9 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com.

About PerformanceIN

PerformanceIN connects and engages with the performance marketing community whilst facilitating industry debate, education and recognition through the industry’s awards.

With its roots way back to 2001 PerformanceIN is the leading global performance marketing publication having also curated more than 20 large scale 2-day conferences where the industry comes together to challenge and influence the evolution of performance marketing,

