Paul Rossi Steps On To Top Spot; De La Fuente’s New Campaign Manager

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Campaign headquarters would like to announce its new Campaign Manager, Paul A. Rossi, Esquire. Rossi earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Millersville University in 1993 and a law degree from Temple University. He has been practicing law since 2000, and has worked for large firms before starting his own practice. Rossi, who lives in Philadelphia, handles constitutional law and antitrust cases.

Rossi has handled his share of big cases, though. He was among a number of attorneys who sued the NCAA over how it issued scholarships to athletes, which was settled out of court. Rossi represented Common Cause of Pennsylvania when it alleged collusion between the Supreme Court and legislative leaders in the passage of the notorious 2005 pay raise. Locally, he represented a Republican committee member in her high-profile civil rights lawsuit against the county GOP.

“Former Manager, Alicia Dearn, stepped down recently and trying to find someone to fit her role was quite difficult. I almost thought it would be impossible. Thankfully Rossi has been on my team from the beginning of my political career. We can expect great things from him as well,” said De La Fuente.

Rocky De La Fuente has been fighting for the underdog his whole life. His humble beginnings in San Diego and his childhood on both sides of the US border led him to develop an entrepreneurial spirit and a strong work ethic early in life. He persevered in the face of adversity and overcame obstacles to achieve the American dream.

Rocky often states that America is more than a geography. It is more than political rivalry and theater. America was made great by providing and ensuring a freedom, to build a dream. The American Dream is both the ideal and the workhorse that has made this nation and its people great.

He has developed the street smarts and common sense that will serve him in bringing transformation and practical solutions to the problems that Americans face. Just as Rocky battled in court for 9 years and won the right to fly the American flag on a prominent landmark to honor our country, he will fight for The American Dream.

“Rocky” Roque De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it.

